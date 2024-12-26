Big surge in demand for condos expected in Pattaya and EEC areas

Phattarachai Taweewong, director of research and communication at investment management firm Colliers Thailand, said on Wednesday that up to 20 condominium projects worth 43.28 billion baht have been launched in Chonburi province.

Of them, 13 projects with 7,897 units are located in Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach and seven projects with 2,540 units outside the resort city, he explained.

He added that most condominium projects were developed by Bangkok-based property developers, such as Origin Property, Riviera Group, Sansiri and AssetWise.

The condominium supply in Pattaya has hit a new high in five years, which would benefit the condominium market there, he said.