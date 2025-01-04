Why Bang Tao beach is Phuket’s hottest location for luxury residences

The areas around Bang Tao Beach in Cherngtalay subdistrict of Phuket province have become a hot spot for luxury residential projects targeting affluent Thai and foreign buyers, property consultant CBRE Thailand said on Friday.
The company said the demand for luxury villas in Phuket had risen 500% in the second half of 2024 from the first half, and increased 45.8% year on year.
It expected the trend to continue this year, which would prompt developers to seek out lands in high potential areas to develop luxury projects.
CBRE Thailand said that lands in Bang Tao – Cherngtalay were currently in highest demand from Thais and foreigners on long-term vacation due to its peaceful atmosphere and strong potential as a luxury second home.
The company listed six reasons why Bang Tao – Cherngtalay is Phuket’s hottest property location:
Convenient location: Located on the western coast of Phuket, it provides easy access to the beach. It takes just 30 minutes to travel from Phuket International Airport to Bang Tao Beach, making it a popular destination for both tourists and long-term residents.
Future growth opportunities: The development of several luxury projects further elevates the area’s appeal, making it a sought-after location for those looking to purchase villas in Phuket, including luxury pool villas and branded residences. This area also features mixed-use complexes, luxury hotels, and golf courses, adding to its attractiveness.
Exciting activities and events: One can enjoy various activities such as sailing, kayaking, golfing, and vibrant nightlife in Bang Tao – Cherngtalay. The area is full of exclusive clubs like Cash Beach Club and Tichuca Phuket. For relaxation, you can unwind with world-class spa treatments at Banyan Tree Spa. Bang Tao – Cherngtalay is also the location of many world-class events, such as the annual Laguna Phuket Marathon.
A variety of dining options are available, where you can enjoy fresh seafood or international cuisine, such as at Cash Beach Club, among others.
Family-friendly environment: This includes international schools and popular attractions such as Blue Tree Phuket, Porto de Phuket, Villa Market, Boat Avenue, and the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary.
Wide choice of branded residences: Several leading property developers have been developing their branded residences in this area, offering distinguished quality and luxury for high-spending customers.