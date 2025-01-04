Why Bang Tao beach is Phuket’s hottest location for luxury residences

The areas around Bang Tao Beach in Cherngtalay subdistrict of Phuket province have become a hot spot for luxury residential projects targeting affluent Thai and foreign buyers, property consultant CBRE Thailand said on Friday.

The company said the demand for luxury villas in Phuket had risen 500% in the second half of 2024 from the first half, and increased 45.8% year on year.

It expected the trend to continue this year, which would prompt developers to seek out lands in high potential areas to develop luxury projects.

CBRE Thailand said that lands in Bang Tao – Cherngtalay were currently in highest demand from Thais and foreigners on long-term vacation due to its peaceful atmosphere and strong potential as a luxury second home.