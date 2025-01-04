Thai real estate sector urges government support to boost recovery

Seven major Thai real-estate associations have joined forces to submit a package of stimulus measures to the government and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to revitalise the struggling property market.

The sector has faced significant headwinds in recent years, grappling with economic challenges, subdued consumer confidence, and high household debt. Despite anticipated economic growth of 2.3-3.3% in 2025, driven by government spending and a recovering tourism sector, the real-estate market remains sluggish.

Issara Boonyang, chairman of the board of directors of the Design and Construction Real Estate Trade Association, Federation of Thai Chambers of Commerce, said the seven associations, including the Housing Business Association, Thai Condominium Association, and the Thai Real Estate Brokers Association, are urging the government to implement measures to stimulate the economy through the real-estate sector.

