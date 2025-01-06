Thailand's office space going green and worker-friendly: study

Thai businesses are increasingly seeking green and worker-friendly modern office spaces, in a trend expected to continue until 2028, according to new research by property firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).
The findings come from JLL's Future of Work 2024 survey, which gathered insights from more than 2,300 business leaders worldwide.
The study reveals that companies are moving towards offices that blend technology, flexibility and environmental awareness.
Michael Glancy, managing director for Thailand and Indonesia at JLL, said: "The rise in modern office buildings in Thailand marks a big change in how we think about workplaces. Companies now have a chance to rethink their office plans to better suit what employees want."
The survey found that globally:
In Thailand, businesses are particularly interested in creating "destination workplaces" - offices that people want to work in. These spaces combine new technology with adaptable layouts and environmental features.
Anawin Chiamprasert, Head of Research at JLL Thailand, explained: "Thai companies are using office design to attract talent and meet environmental goals. The demand for newer, tech-friendly spaces shows that offices need to reflect company values and improve staff experience."
The research also highlighted that younger workers, particularly those from generation Z and Millennials, strongly prefer environmentally friendly workplaces. About 71% consider green credentials when choosing where to work.
Stephen Taylor, managing director of Project Services at JLL Thailand, added: "Today's offices must do more than just provide a place to work - they need to inspire people and show environmental responsibility."
JLL has conducted this survey every two years since 2011 to track changes in how people work. The latest results suggest that Thailand's office market is following global trends towards creating better, more sustainable workplaces for the future.