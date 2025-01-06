Thailand's office space going green and worker-friendly: study

Thai businesses are increasingly seeking green and worker-friendly modern office spaces, in a trend expected to continue until 2028, according to new research by property firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).

The findings come from JLL's Future of Work 2024 survey, which gathered insights from more than 2,300 business leaders worldwide.

The study reveals that companies are moving towards offices that blend technology, flexibility and environmental awareness.

Michael Glancy, managing director for Thailand and Indonesia at JLL, said: "The rise in modern office buildings in Thailand marks a big change in how we think about workplaces. Companies now have a chance to rethink their office plans to better suit what employees want."

