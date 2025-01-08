Foreign investors continue to pour money into Thai condominiums

The increasing number of high-net-worth individuals from Asia and Europe seeking second homes or investment opportunities has also contributed to this growth.

While the overall market has shown resilience, the report also highlighted some regional variations and changes in buyer preferences. For instance, the average unit size purchased by foreign buyers has slightly increased, suggesting a growing demand for larger and more spacious properties.

Looking ahead, experts anticipate that foreign investment in Thai condominiums will continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as the country's ongoing infrastructure development, favorable tax incentives, and the increasing popularity of remote work. However, potential challenges such as global economic uncertainties and fluctuations in exchange rates could impact market sentiment.

