Ploenchit-Chidlom-Wittayu zone maintains resilience in Bangkok market



Looking ahead to 2029, the Ploenchit-Chidlom-Wittayu zone is poised for significant transformation. While new developments are limited, the upcoming CPN Siam Square project, slated for completion in 2027, will introduce over 25,000 square metres of office space.

The evolving office market is not solely driven by the volume of leasable space but also by a growing preference for high-quality buildings. Many large tenants and multinational corporations are seeking more premium spaces, aligning with the prevailing trends of lease renewals and office relocations within Bangkok.

Despite being more than five years old, Gaysorn Tower, Park Venture, and Siam Piwat Tower continue to demonstrate strong potential, commanding rental rates exceeding 1,300 baht per square metre per month and boasting occupancy rates above 90%. This underscores the enduring significance of building quality and location in attracting tenants, Nattha said.

One City Center (OCC), a Grade A office building completed in 2023, is currently garnering significant attention. While initial occupancy rates stood at 75% and 70%, this project is projected to experience substantial growth. Rental rates are anticipated to increase by 90% by 2025, positively impacting the long-term value of the property by generating stable returns.