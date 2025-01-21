Ambitious ‘Homes for Thais’ scheme targets 1 million units

The government has launched an ambitious public-housing initiative, “Homes for Thais”, aiming to provide affordable and accessible housing for a million people, with a particular focus on young professionals and recent college and university graduates.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra inaugurated a model-home showcase on January 17, highlighting the project's focus on quality and accessibility. Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote emphasised that "Homes for Thais" represents a significant departure from previous public-housing schemes, offering improved locations, modern designs, and fully furnished units.
The initiative prioritises young professionals and recent graduates with a monthly-income ceiling of 50,000 baht.
"These young people are the driving force of our nation," Surapong said. "By providing them with affordable and accessible housing, we empower them to establish themselves and contribute to the country's growth."
Developed by SRT Asset (SRTA) on State Railway of Thailand land, the pilot phase will see the construction of 5,000 units across four locations: Bang Sue Kilometre 11, Thonburi Station, Chiang Rak, and Chiang Mai. Construction is expected to commence within three months of tenant selection, with completion anticipated by 2026.
Unit sizes will range from 30 square metres (one-bedroom) to 51 square metres (two-bedroom). The Government Lottery Office will oversee a transparent lottery system for unit allocation, with successful applicants undergoing further vetting by the Government Housing Bank.
The government has identified 25 prime locations across Thailand for the initial phase, strategically selected from 112 potential sites based on transit-oriented development (TOD) principles. These locations include major cities such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai, as well as key regional centres.
Officials emphasise that this initiative differs from previous public-housing schemes by focusing on prime locations near transportation hubs and offering higher-quality, modern accommodation. The government maintains that "Homes for Thais" is not intended to compete with private developers but rather to address the specific housing needs of young professionals and recent graduates.
Registration for interested parties is open through the project's website.