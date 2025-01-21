Ambitious ‘Homes for Thais’ scheme targets 1 million units

The government has launched an ambitious public-housing initiative, “Homes for Thais”, aiming to provide affordable and accessible housing for a million people, with a particular focus on young professionals and recent college and university graduates.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra inaugurated a model-home showcase on January 17, highlighting the project's focus on quality and accessibility. Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote emphasised that "Homes for Thais" represents a significant departure from previous public-housing schemes, offering improved locations, modern designs, and fully furnished units.

The initiative prioritises young professionals and recent graduates with a monthly-income ceiling of 50,000 baht.