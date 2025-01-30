Zipcode Invests Over THB 3.5BN: Pioneering Community-Centric Living in Thailand\'s Real Estate Landscape



To realise their vision, Zipcode has partnered with renowned architects including Pichai Wongwaisayawan of A49 and Phaithaya Banchakitikun of Atom Design.

“Zipcode really understands the needs of the new urban lifestyle. They’re a group of young professionals who care deeply and select projects to develop that create true value and fun for the sustainable community living environments” Pichai states.

These collaborations underscore the company's commitment to creating spaces that harmoniously blend functionality with environmental consciousness.

Beyond Profit: A New Development Philosophy

What sets Zipcode apart is its mindful and ecosystem-led approach to real estate development.

"We are not a pure transactional developer. We care deeply. We cherry-pick what we decide to do. We want to add real value to uplift the standard of living for Thai people and the community as a whole", explains Roong.

This philosophy is reflected in their commitment to sustainability and community development.

As a private company, Zipcode enjoys the freedom to prioritise value creation over immediate returns.

"While financial returns are important, they're not our sole focus", Roong notes. "If choosing a greener, more user centric design comes at a higher cost, we'll make that choice".

"It's not just about making a profit, but also about emphasizing the creation of value at the same time," she adds.

DoBeDo: Thailand’s Premiere Student Residence Where Community Comes Alive

Under their brand concept "Community Comes Alive", Zipcode is launching several groundbreaking projects. Their inaugural venture, in partnership with Bangkok University, exemplifies their community-centric approach. The DoBeDo project, an innovative student residence development, is designed to enhance student life beyond the classroom.

"We believe that a good community is not just a location, but the people within it", says Roong. Under the concept "A Universe within A University", DoBeDo offers a comprehensive living experience that extends far beyond traditional student dormitory.

“We have collaborated deeply with Bangkok University and its students to craft an experience that offers a truly community-centric, people-led and empowering space for the young adults who will call DoBeDo home.”

Phaithaya of Atom Design, DoBeDo’s architect, shares, “From the start, we were inspired by Zipcode’s vision to create a vibrant residential community and space that could enhance the achievements of the young generation. What makes DoBeDo unique is its ever-evolving nature, welcoming new residents each year who bring fresh energy and perspectives.”

He continues, “University life is a transformative period of exploration, friendships, and laying the foundation for the future. DoBeDo’s design reflects this—warm, neutral, and timeless essence. The communal grand atrium acts as a life canvas, ready to be filled with the vibrant colors of each new generation, fostering growth and self-expression.”





The development features thoughtfully designed living spaces, including Studio Rooms, 1-Bedroom, and 2-Bedroom options, all fully furnished with student needs in mind.

The project's extensive communal facilities reflect Zipcode's commitment to fostering community interaction. Indoor spaces include dedicated Study Areas, Co-Working Spaces, Meeting Rooms, Reading Pods, Game Rooms, and Co-Kitchens. The outdoor amenities are equally impressive, featuring a Bike & Jogging Track that winds along a scenic lakeside—a favourite landmark for Bangkok University students.

Additional outdoor facilities include a modern Skatepark, an Experience Courtyard, and a Life Atrium, all designed to encourage social interaction and community building.

Supporting these residential and communal spaces, DoBeDo includes convenient retail outlets and a shuttle service connecting to the main campus, ensuring seamless integration with university life. With over 1300 units and 6 buildings, The project is scheduled for completion in June 2025 and represents a new benchmark in student accommodation, one that prioritises community engagement and quality of life.

Arco: Looking Ahead with A Creative Urban Oasis

Zipcode's most ambitious project to date is Arco, a visionary urban oasis planned for the Rama 4 area.

According to Sutipong Sutinaraphan, Arco Director, "Our goal is to design a one-of-a-kind resilience space that offers greenery where the community can gather and relax together, surrounded by low-rise structures. The development will feature commercial areas that seamlessly integrate with the environment, along with innovative retail offerings that bring joy to the modern generation of consumers."



"Bangkok has too many malls and too little parking space," Roong observes. "We want to create a landscape that has green space for the community to hang out, in a low-rise setting with commercial areas that blend in organically."

Positioning itself as an art district that supports lifelong learning, Arco will provide a space where people with diverse identities and interests can connect, regardless of their generation or passions.

The development will dedicate more than 50% of its space to communal areas and green parks, including an art plaza, pet park, sports and contemporary recreation facilities, education and events. Phase one is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2026, with the second phase slated to launch in 2029.



A New Standard in Real Estate Development

Through its distinctively mindful approach to real estate development, Zipcode is championing new models in Thailand's property sector. By prioritising community needs, sustainability, and thoughtful design, the company is proving that real estate development can be both profitable and socially responsible.

"Real estate is about staying true to its essence—emphasising the real in real estate by creating value that transcends profit", Purat emphasises.

This philosophy, combined with the company's commitment to Community-Centric development, positions Zipcode at the forefront of Thailand's evolving real estate landscape.

"It's about creating spaces and activities that make it easy and natural for people to grow, connect, and discover new parts of their lives", concludes Purat."Spaces where meeting like-minded people and building relationships happens effortlessly".

As Thailand's urban landscape continues to evolve, Zipcode's Community-Centric approach may well represent the future of real estate development—one where profit and purpose coexist in harmony.



