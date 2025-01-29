Thai property developers target condo market amid stagnation



Despite these challenges, developers see potential growth opportunities.

Supalai PCL, one of Thailand's prominent developers, has announced plans to launch 36 new projects worth 46 billion baht, including their most ambitious condominium pipeline in 15 years.

"Our theme this year is 'Supalai Future Proof 2025'. Regardless of economic conditions, we remain confident in our strong investment approach," said Traitecha Tangmatitham, managing director of Supalai.

In contrast, Land & Houses has adopted a more cautious stance, reducing new project development by 64% and focusing on maintaining liquidity.

"This year, developers must look inward and prepare for considerable uncertainties," Naporn Sunthornchitcharoen, director at Land & Houses, said.

Sansiri, another major player, sees opportunity in the condominium sector, particularly near mass transit lines.

"The condominium market should improve in 2025, given the limited new supply launched during the post-Covid period," said Poomipak Julmanichoti, chief of strategy at Sansiri. The company is particularly optimistic about projects near mass transit lines, capitalising on the government's fixed-rate train fare policy.

