Semiconductor industry vital to future foreign investment

The government plans to establish a national semiconductor board to set investment and development strategies for this vital industry, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday.

Speaking after the meeting of economic ministers chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday, Pichai said the setting up of the semiconductor board will help attract foreign investments and push Thailand’s economic expansion to meet the goal of 5% annually.

He added that Thailand already lagged behind other countries in the region in having a national committee dedicated to the semiconductor industry, which is crucial to the country’s future investment plan.

Pichai said the meeting also discussed the concerns of foreign investors and entrepreneurs regarding lack of advanced skills among Thai workers. The meeting proposed cooperating with factories and universities in Taiwan to send Thai students to train and improve their electronics skills, so they can fulfil market demand as soon as they graduate.