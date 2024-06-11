Growth expected for Thailand’s HDD industry

Thailand’s hard disk drive (HDD) industry is expected to grow further as consumers continue to look for high-quality and cheap data storage devices.

Sampan Silapanad, president of the Electronic & Computer Employers' Association told Nation Group’s media arm Krungthep Turakij on Monday that HDD had gained 75% of the cloud and server market despite a decline in the item’s demand. Thailand, he noted, is a global HDD manufacturer with 80% of them being manufactured in the country.

He confirmed that HDD and solid state drives (SSD) were being developed in terms of data storage capacity and price reduction amid high market competition. He expects the HDD to dominate the cloud and server market in the next five years as the SSD still has limitations on price and efficiency.

“The reliability of HDD and SSD is as good as ever, and their storage capacity will be developed further,” he said, adding that investors still have confidence in investing in HDD manufacturers like Seagate and WD.