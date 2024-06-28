Keeping the beat: The vital role of IT monitoring in concert stadiums

As digitalization picks up pace, Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) are increasingly becoming the basis for components and departments that were previously analogue. With stadium events growing larger in scale, more of these devices need to be included in the network, making comprehensive monitoring critical for high-quality experiences. This trend leads to an increasing responsibility for IT teams. They need to always be informed of the status and performance of all IT and stadium technology and be promptly notified in the event of disruptions – not only about the type but also the cause and location. Such notifications are only possible if digitalized environments and IT are monitored with a single monitoring system, and if this system can maintain a comprehensive overview. Furthermore, the more simplified the visualization of the entire infrastructure, the easier it is to detect and solve problems.

Why IT Monitoring is key

In the electrifying world of large-scale stadium events, where everything needs to run smoothly, reliability isn't just important, it's essential. Picture this: thousands of eager fans, pulsating energy, and the stage set for an unforgettable performance. Now, imagine that energy is suddenly disrupted by a technical glitch that disrupts the show and leads to several minutes of downtime. This is not just a hiccup, it's a major setback. This is where IT monitoring proves necessary, as it quietly makes sure everything stays on track behind the scenes. It keeps a vigilant watch over critical systems, detects anomalies, and swiftly flags or addresses potential issues before they even have a chance to disrupt the flow.

IT monitoring systems provide a unified platform to monitor both traditional IT networks and infrastructure, comprising servers, databases, storage systems, firewalls, switches, and backup systems as well as modern stadium technology. Additionally, when leveraging advanced IT monitoring solutions, venue operators typically gain access to a wide array of pre-configured sensors and predefined device templates, designed to streamline monitoring processes. By integrating data from these various sources and having everything at a glance, venue operators can take a unified approach that allows for optimal resource allocation and capacity planning, minimizing the risk of bottlenecks and ensuring a smooth flow of operations during concerts.

Additionally, IT monitoring systems also offer real-time insights into the performance of critical infrastructure components. This also includes customizable visual dashboards and maps specifically designed for stadium-wide monitoring. Like diligent overseers, these systems monitor the heartbeat of network servers, the functionality of audio-visual equipment, and the efficiency of ticketing systems. By tracking key metrics such as latency, bandwidth utilization, and system availability, venue operators are enabled to preemptively address potential issues before they can occur, guaranteeing uninterrupted experiences for attendees.

The benefits for concert-goers

The continuous monitoring of stadium technology and IT contributes greatly to the convenience and enjoyment of fans during concerts, even if they are watching the show from their homes.



1. Arrival at the stadium: IT monitoring solutions monitor the admission gate systems (including turnstiles) to ensure all fans make it into the stadium well before the show kicks off.

2. Finding seats or standing areas: Stadium sign systems are also under the purview of modern IT monitoring systems. This not only provides for extra convenience but also security.

3. Audio-visual attractions: Most concerts today include audio-visual enhancements to delight fans. While technical engineers are usually pulling the strings, IT monitoring systems ensure that all the tools necessary for engineers to pull off these attractions are working without issues.

4. Food & beverages: IT monitoring systems help ensure that cash register systems, printers, power supply, and networks are working properly at the stands.

5. Broadcasting: Many times concerts are broadcast live across social media, TV channels, and more. Through monitoring solutions, IT teams make sure that networks and devices necessary to transmit content around the world are doing so in time and without any lag.

As technology continues to redefine the limits of entertainment, the role of IT monitoring within the larger stadium ecosystem is indispensable. From powering digital innovations to ensuring the reliability and security of critical infrastructure, they are the silent architects that enable seamless and unforgettable concert experiences. As Thailand continues to host world-class musical acts, the importance of IT monitoring in concert stadiums will only grow, ensuring that audiences can continue to enjoy unforgettable performances without any unwelcome disturbances.