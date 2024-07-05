Drone industry set to be boon for Thai economy

Commercial drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are set to offer significant opportunities for the Thai economy thanks to their crucial role in several industries, experts say.

Manu Leopairote, chair of GML Exhibition (Thailand), said the commercial drone industry was valued at US$20.8 billion (761.5 billion baht) in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2030. Citing a market forecast by Straits Research, he said the industry is expected to grow 14% annually from 2022 to 2030.

This exponential growth is attributed to drones’ superior flight speed, durability, strength and precision, leading to their expanding applications in agriculture, energy, construction, logistics, filmmaking, sports, environment, security and disaster relief.

“Drone usage is increasingly significant in several industries as it helps reduce human labour and increases trade advantages, such as checking warehouse inventory, cultivating plants and capturing aerial photos and videos,” Manu said.