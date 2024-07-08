Mammo6 unveils real-time Metaverse city data in Galaxity: Earth Thailand

South Korea's metaverse platform developer, Mammo6 (CEO Yoo Cholho), announced on the 8th that it has updated its Thailand service, 'Galaxity: Earth - Bangkok,' to integrate real-time city data into the metaverse space.
The newly integrated city data includes 'time and weather.' Users can now experience the same passage of time within the metaverse as in real Bangkok. Weather and temperature information is synchronized, allowing users to instantly check conditions and witness various changes within the metaverse, such as the sky darkening and rain falling, as if they were in the actual city.
This update uniquely captures the distinct day and night atmospheres of Bangkok, characterized by significant temperature differences. For example, the digital twin area of 'Khaosan Road' is depicted as a quiet street with few people during the day, transforming into a bustling area with bright lights and numerous street vendors at night, just like reality.
Mammo6 CEO Yoo Cholho stated, “The recent trend in the metaverse is evolving from a separate game-like virtual space to an informative communication space that coexists and mutually develops with reality. We plan to integrate additional city information such as precipitation, population density, and traffic conditions, and develop it into a smart city platform that prevents potential incidents through AI simulations.”
Meanwhile, Mammo6 is advancing the 'Galaxity Earth' project, which digitally twins famous cities around the world into an XR metaverse. The first city, Bangkok, which ranks as the world's top tourist destination, has been developed and soft-launched in Thailand. It is currently available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.