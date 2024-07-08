Mammo6 unveils real-time Metaverse city data in Galaxity: Earth Thailand

South Korea's metaverse platform developer, Mammo6 (CEO Yoo Cholho), announced on the 8th that it has updated its Thailand service, 'Galaxity: Earth - Bangkok,' to integrate real-time city data into the metaverse space.

The newly integrated city data includes 'time and weather.' Users can now experience the same passage of time within the metaverse as in real Bangkok. Weather and temperature information is synchronized, allowing users to instantly check conditions and witness various changes within the metaverse, such as the sky darkening and rain falling, as if they were in the actual city.