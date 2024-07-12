Thailand eyes becoming fourth largest producer of electronic circuits

Achieving this goal requires robust support and collaboration from both public and private sectors, he told the media at a joint press conference with the Board of Investment (BOI) and the Hong Kong PrinteAssociation (HKPCA).

Currently, Thailand holds a 4% market share in electronic circuits.

“With the establishment of 50 additional factories supported by BOI investments, this share could rise to 10%, positioning Thailand as the fourth largest in the world after China, South Korea, and Japan. Such growth would create 50,000 to 80,000 jobs in the electronics circuit sector," Pithan noted.

The global PCB market is expected to reach 3 trillion baht ($86.17 billion) by 2026, with an average annual growth rate of 3.3%. HDI PCBs, which are known for their compact size, high efficiency, and lightweight design, are expected to grow at a rate of 11.1%. Flexible PCBs are also in high demand for wearable technology and smart devices, with the market expected to reach 530 billion baht ($15.29 billion) by 2026.

To strengthen the industry, THPCA is collaborating with the Thai Microelectronics Centre (TMEC) to establish the Thailand Electronics Circuit Centre (TECC). This will focus on research and development, strengthening the local supply chain, producing PCB prototypes, and continuously developing personnel and electronic products in the country. These efforts are intended to promote the growth and sustainability of Thailand's electronics industry.

BOI Secretary General Narit Therdsteerasukdi promised to provide all necessary assistance to the industry.