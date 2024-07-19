Tech firm Sky ICT boosts Thailand\'s MICE hub ambitions with ‘Sawasdee’ app

The move follows the latest announcement of a partnership between the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau, the Department of Consular Affairs, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), and Immigration Division 2 to launch “Thailand MICE One Stop Service” to streamline entry procedures for business travellers and event visitors.

The service aligns with the Thai government's policy to position the country as a premier destination for global exhibitions and festivals, stimulating economic growth.

To strengthen MICE service partnership, Sky ICT, as a leading digital solution provider, has assured seamless services through the Sawasdee by AOT application.

The app, according to company CEO Sithidej Mayalarp, will facilitate the convenience that MICE travellers desire.