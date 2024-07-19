Tech firm Sky ICT boosts Thailand\'s MICE hub ambitions with ‘Sawasdee’ app

The move follows the latest announcement of a partnership between the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau, the Department of Consular Affairs, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), and Immigration Division 2 to launch “Thailand MICE One Stop Service” to streamline entry procedures for business travellers and event visitors.
The service aligns with the Thai government's policy to position the country as a premier destination for global exhibitions and festivals, stimulating economic growth.
To strengthen MICE service partnership, Sky ICT, as a leading digital solution provider, has assured seamless services through the Sawasdee by AOT application.
The app, according to company CEO Sithidej Mayalarp, will facilitate the convenience that MICE travellers desire.
"Sky ICT is committed to developing digital technology to support the country's economy, especially the tourism sector, which is considered one of the industries with high potential. Our move complies with government policy while providing convenience beyond expectations to passengers," he said.
Satima Lowatcharasonti, Sky ICT's Executive Vice President of Product Innovation, explained some key features and functions embedded in the app:
"Sawasdee by AOT represents six airports in Thailand: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai, to provide personalised convenience to passengers entering Thailand. It's a personal assistant to impress both inbound and outbound passengers from every perspective in every service," she said.
Sawasdee by AOT is ready to serve as a single app for all services, offering convenient and comfortable travel at every major airport in Thailand, Satima said, adding, there were many other features such as parking bookings, advance food orders, duty-free shopping, language translation, and more for users to explore.
This latest commitment aligns with the company's goal to become the premier aviation technology brand in Southeast Asia and gain a place among the top three players globally.
Thailand is progressing in improving its airports nationwide to become the region's aviation hub, aiming to increase air traveller capacity to 270 million people per year by 2037 and become one of the top five countries in air logistics in the Asia Pacific.
To ensure this achievement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said the plan requires close collaboration from both the public and private sectors, which includes seamless experiences from digital services via Sawasdee by AOT.
The application can now be downloaded via:
App Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.AOT&hl=en
Google Play: https://apps.apple.com/th/app/sawasdee-by-aot/id792579639