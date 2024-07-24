PCB manufacturing in Thailand poised for exponential growth

He was speaking at the inaugural Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia 2024 (THECA) on Wednesday.
The event, scheduled for July 24-26 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), showcases Thailand's burgeoning potential in the electronics industry.
Emphasising the country's remarkable progress in the PCB sector, Narit said hosting the THECA 2024 highlights Thailand's advancement in developing the PCB industry.
PCB is considered a crucial component in driving advancements in Thailand's targeted industries, such as electric vehicles, smart electronics, computers, medical devices, and robotics, he added.
"The success of THECA 2024 reflects Thailand's potential and readiness as the top ranked PCB manufacturing base in ASEAN and the top 5 globally," he said.
BOI data reveals a significant surge in investments in Thailand's PCB production. From January 2023 to June 2024, investment promotion applications for PCBs totalled over 140 billion baht, compared to an average of 15 billion baht per year in 2021-2022. The majority of these investments come from leading companies based in China, Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong.
"In the past year, there has been a rapid influx of investments by leading PCB manufacturers, prompting Thailand to be ready as these factories have nearly completed their construction and production process would start within the next 1-2 years," he said.
To support this growth, Narit explained that the BOI was prioritising two critical factors: personnel and supply chain. Efforts include collaborating with educational institutions, revising investment promotion measures, and organising networking events.
Director of Exhibitions Department at the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization), Duangdej Yuaikwarmdee, highlighted Thailand's strategic benefits.
"Thailand's central location in ASEAN enables efficient trade and travel connections. With modern infrastructure like international airports, deep-sea ports, comprehensive transport systems, and a robust digital network, Thailand is the ideal place for MICE events and business operations in ASEAN," he said.
Pithan Ongkosit, president of Thailand Printed Circuit Association, shared impressive projections for THECA 2024.
He pointed out that despite being the first THECA event, it had received an excellent response from leading international businesses, with 200 exhibitors from all continents and 3,000 pre-registered attendees from both local and international businesses.
Both numbers exceeded his target expectation.
The World Electronic Circuits Council has announced that Thailand will host the 17th World Electronic Circuits Convention in 2027, highlighting Thailand's capability and readiness to be a leader in ASEAN's electronics industry.
He noted that the event was expected to generate up to 20 billion baht in trade value and create over 80,000 jobs in the electronics industry over the next two years.
Pitan expressed his optimistic outlook for Thailand's PCB industry.
"Thailand is ready to become a global hub for electronics manufacturing and innovation, aiming to secure the fourth-largest market share in the world within the next five years, ensuring strong and sustainable competition in the global market," he said.