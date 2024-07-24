PCB manufacturing in Thailand poised for exponential growth

He was speaking at the inaugural Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia 2024 (THECA) on Wednesday.

The event, scheduled for July 24-26 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), showcases Thailand's burgeoning potential in the electronics industry.

Emphasising the country's remarkable progress in the PCB sector, Narit said hosting the THECA 2024 highlights Thailand's advancement in developing the PCB industry.

PCB is considered a crucial component in driving advancements in Thailand's targeted industries, such as electric vehicles, smart electronics, computers, medical devices, and robotics, he added.

"The success of THECA 2024 reflects Thailand's potential and readiness as the top ranked PCB manufacturing base in ASEAN and the top 5 globally," he said.

BOI data reveals a significant surge in investments in Thailand's PCB production. From January 2023 to June 2024, investment promotion applications for PCBs totalled over 140 billion baht, compared to an average of 15 billion baht per year in 2021-2022. The majority of these investments come from leading companies based in China, Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong.

"In the past year, there has been a rapid influx of investments by leading PCB manufacturers, prompting Thailand to be ready as these factories have nearly completed their construction and production process would start within the next 1-2 years," he said.

To support this growth, Narit explained that the BOI was prioritising two critical factors: personnel and supply chain. Efforts include collaborating with educational institutions, revising investment promotion measures, and organising networking events.