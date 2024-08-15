Huawei announces 5.5G telecoms strategy for Asia Pacific

The remarks were made during the company's annual Asia-Pacific ICT Summit 2024 in Bangkok, co-hosted with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and industry partner GSMA.

In announcing Huawei's readiness to lead Thailand into the 5.5G era, Deng pledged to build upon the success of 5G and accelerate Thailand's digital transformation with the next generation of ultra-fast, intelligent networks.

He emphasised that Thailand, as a leader in the region's digital transformation, has experienced rapid growth in 5G adoption, driving significant advancements in industry digitalisation and boosting the digital economy. With the advent of 5.5G, Thailand is poised for an even more transformative phase.

5.5G is poised to revolutionise connectivity with ultra-fast download speeds of up to 10 Gbps and upload speeds of at least 500 Mbps, delivering a seamless user experience. Additionally, the technology's low latency of 1ms ensures superior performance for real-time applications. AI-driven network management further enhances efficiency and performance.

These advances will enable a wide range of innovative services, including enhanced IoT applications, immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality, advanced vehicle-to-everything communication, and AI-powered solutions. Huawei believes these developments will create new business opportunities and drive Thailand's digital economy forward.