Huawei announces 5.5G telecoms strategy for Asia Pacific

The remarks were made during the company's annual Asia-Pacific ICT Summit 2024 in Bangkok, co-hosted with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and industry partner GSMA.
In announcing Huawei's readiness to lead Thailand into the 5.5G era, Deng pledged to build upon the success of 5G and accelerate Thailand's digital transformation with the next generation of ultra-fast, intelligent networks.
He emphasised that Thailand, as a leader in the region's digital transformation, has experienced rapid growth in 5G adoption, driving significant advancements in industry digitalisation and boosting the digital economy. With the advent of 5.5G, Thailand is poised for an even more transformative phase.
5.5G is poised to revolutionise connectivity with ultra-fast download speeds of up to 10 Gbps and upload speeds of at least 500 Mbps, delivering a seamless user experience. Additionally, the technology's low latency of 1ms ensures superior performance for real-time applications. AI-driven network management further enhances efficiency and performance.
These advances will enable a wide range of innovative services, including enhanced IoT applications, immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality, advanced vehicle-to-everything communication, and AI-powered solutions. Huawei believes these developments will create new business opportunities and drive Thailand's digital economy forward.
“As we enter the 5.5G era, Huawei is more committed than ever to supporting Thailand's digital transformation. 5.5G is not just about connectivity — it's about creating a smarter, more efficient world where industries can innovate without limits. We are ready to lead this transition, ensuring our 5.5G solutions meet the highest global standards,” Deng stated.
Huawei is working with industry and academic partners from various sectors to create a thriving 5.5G ecosystem in Thailand. The most recent collaboration is with Chulalongkorn University and will focus on research, training, and industry-academic cooperation. The aim is to foster innovation and talent development in the 5.5G domain, as well as to strengthen Thailand's position as a 5.5G leader.
The company aims to position Thailand as a regional digital hub by unlocking new opportunities and accelerating its digital economy growth.
The broader Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid 5G adoption, with countries like Thailand and India at the forefront of innovation, according to Julian Gorman, Head of APAC at GSMA. While the region is making significant strides, there's a gap compared to global averages, with 5G penetration projected to reach around 15% by the end of the decade.
Collaboration between mobile operators, governments, and industry players is crucial for 5G success. The technology is expected to generate over $1 trillion in economic impact for the region by 2030. However, challenges such as regulatory frameworks and digital trust must be addressed to maximise benefits.
Sameer Sharma, Senior Advisor at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), highlighted the importance of inclusive digital development. While 5G coverage is growing, approximately 2.6 billion people still lack internet access. ITU emphasizes the potential of 5G to bridge this digital divide and drive economic growth.
To accelerate 5G adoption, Sharma recommended investing in infrastructure, promoting public awareness, and implementing inclusive policies. 5G is expected to generate $13.2 trillion in economic output and create 22 million jobs globally by 2035.
As 5.5G unfolds, the company remains committed to collaborating with industry stakeholders to unlock new opportunities and ensure a smarter, more connected world for Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region.
“We believe that with more cross-industry collaborations, joint efforts, and innovations, we will create a golden decade for the digital economy. Together, we will embrace a brilliant new era with 5.5G and build a fully connected and intelligent Asia Pacific,” Deng concluded.