Majority of Thai organisations experienced an OT attack in 2023

The report surveyed 1,979 operational technology (OT) and IT business leaders across 23 countries globally, including 101 leaders in Thailand, to understand the trends, risks, and cyber resilience strategies within OT environments, offering insights into the challenges faced by organisations across the globe.

Industrial operations across Thailand are increasingly under regular and widespread cyberattacks, forcing operational shutdowns which result in lost revenue and significant remediation costs.

At the same time, operators face increased compliance requirements as well as new risks posed by their adoption of new technologies and processes, including AI, remote access, cloud, 5G, and robotics.

As a result, industrial operators are increasingly conscious of the need to adapt cybersecurity to the new demands of the day.

Key findings for Thailand from the report reveal a concerning landscape in OT security:

Industrial operations are at high risk of cyberattacks – Industrial operations were once believed to be immune to cyberattacks given their air-gapped systems, legacy assets, proprietary technologies, and fragmented end markets.

This is no longer the case. 72% of Thai respondents stated that their organisations had experienced at least one cyberattack in the past year. Equally alarming is the frequency of these attacks, with over 58% of respondents experiencing attacks often monthly or weekly.