Digital platform key for Thai EV ecosystem: EGAT says

EGAT has been tasked by the government to develop infrastructure for supporting the growth of Thai EV industry, the authority’s head of EV business solutions Pichit Phongprasert told The Nation.

It has collaborated with partners in setting up EV infrastructure and has worked on installing efficient charging stations nationwide over the past three years, he said, adding that BackEN EV and EleXa have played a pivotal role in allowing people to charge their vehicles and make a payment.

He also expects those platforms to offer alternatives for running EV charging business among entrepreneurs.

Confidence is key

Although investment in charging stations in Thailand would not generate high profits for now, this will change as more drivers become aware of the charger availability.

“We believe that apart from urging entrepreneurs to run EV charging businesses, allowing them to use platforms will mitigate their expense burden,” he said, pointing out that the price of EV chargers has fallen thanks to increased competition from China and Europe.

He cautioned, however, that low-quality chargers could affect entrepreneurs and customers’ confidence, adding that most have only a two-year warranty.

“If chargers’ lifespan is 10 years, entrepreneurs have to face the risk of broken chargers in the remaining eight years,” he explained, adding that charger repair costs are as high as buying a new one and noting that EGAT offers high quality EV chargers for operators.