Digital platform key for Thai EV ecosystem: EGAT says

Combined with the EleXa smartphone application, the platform supports charging station management and mitigates the expense burden of platform development among operators.
BackEN EV offers operators real-time data management, financial reports, billing and notification alerts while EleXa boosts the visibility of their charging stations among customers.
Entrepreneurs need to invest between 200,000 baht and 2 million baht depending on the size of the charging station and types of chargers. EGAT is ready to provide for charger installation, data management and maintenance service.
EGAT currently has 190 EleX by EGAT charging stations and another 90 charging stations are receiving its support. Most of these operators set up their chargers in condominiums, hotels, office buildings and community malls.
EGAT has been tasked by the government to develop infrastructure for supporting the growth of Thai EV industry, the authority’s head of EV business solutions Pichit Phongprasert told The Nation.
It has collaborated with partners in setting up EV infrastructure and has worked on installing efficient charging stations nationwide over the past three years, he said, adding that BackEN EV and EleXa have played a pivotal role in allowing people to charge their vehicles and make a payment.
He also expects those platforms to offer alternatives for running EV charging business among entrepreneurs.
Confidence is key
Although investment in charging stations in Thailand would not generate high profits for now, this will change as more drivers become aware of the charger availability.
“We believe that apart from urging entrepreneurs to run EV charging businesses, allowing them to use platforms will mitigate their expense burden,” he said, pointing out that the price of EV chargers has fallen thanks to increased competition from China and Europe.
He cautioned, however, that low-quality chargers could affect entrepreneurs and customers’ confidence, adding that most have only a two-year warranty.
“If chargers’ lifespan is 10 years, entrepreneurs have to face the risk of broken chargers in the remaining eight years,” he explained, adding that charger repair costs are as high as buying a new one and noting that EGAT offers high quality EV chargers for operators.
Future of Thai EV industry
Thailand aims to become an EV production hub and is actively encouraging Thais to switch to more eco-friendly vehicles and this necessitates the availability of easily accessible charging stations nationwide.
“Once there are sufficient numbers of EVs on the roads and charging stations are shown to be cost-effective, more will be set up thus further strengthening the ecosystem,” he said, adding that EGAT would support charging station operators.
EGAT is now organising roadshows to offer advice on EV charging business among entrepreneurs nationwide.
These next two take place at Addlink Co-Working Space in Ubon Ratchathani on September 25 and Blu Monkey Hub and Hotel in Chanthaburi on October 10.
Interested entrepreneurs can consult EGAT at its headquarters in Nonthaburi province, visit the EGAT EV Facebook page, @BackENEV Line official account, or contact 095-356-9446.