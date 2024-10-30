Thai airports adopt biometric technology

AOT president Kirati Kitmanawat expects the biometric system to reduce the time travellers spend on personal identity verification, allowing them to walk around, shop or eat.

“AOT is committed to modernising facilities to meet passengers’ demand and offer impressive travel experiences,” he said, adding that this move is in line with its vision to become a world-class airport operator.

According to AOT, passenger numbers at the six major airports between October 2023 and September 2024 were 11.29 million, up 19.22% year on year. These included 72.67 million international passengers and 46.62 million domestic passengers.

Meanwhile, flight numbers at six airports were 732,690, up 14.5% year on year, split between 416,190 international flights and 316,500 domestic flights.

The top five international passengers came from China, India, South Korea, Russia and Japan.

Passenger numbers at six major airports are expected to increase further, with an estimate of 129.97 million people between October 2024 and September 2025, up 8.95% year on year.

Flight numbers are also expected to reach 808,280, up 10.32% year on year. Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports are expected to witness a surge in number of passengers and flights during the period.