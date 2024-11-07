Most firms track sustainability manually, stalling progress: survey

The “Tech-Driven Sustainability Trends and Index 2024” report, commissioned by Alibaba Cloud, found that 53% of organisations continue to use basic tools such as spreadsheets and emails to measure their sustainability performance, despite the availability of advanced digital solutions.

The study, which surveyed 1,300 business leaders across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, showed that 92% of businesses with sustainability targets have specifically set emission reduction goals.

However, only one-third have committed to science-based targets (SBTs) for achieving net-zero emissions, with emerging Asian markets leading adoption at 39%, followed by Europe at 35%.

Singapore emerged as the most committed market, with 91% of businesses having established sustainability targets, closely followed by Germany at 89% and Indonesia at 86%.

The research highlighted varying motivations across regions, with Indonesian firms primarily driven by growth (70%), whilst Saudi Arabian companies emphasised regulatory compliance (73%).