AI and automation come with opportunities and risks, says IBM

According to IBM’s survey, more than two-thirds of CEOs see the potential for gains from AI and automation, and are willing to take a significant risk.

Some 52% of CEOs are more willing to take an even higher risk to maintain the competitive edge, while 59% of them agree that they could have a competitive advantage if they could optimise the best benefits of AI and automation.

Some 43% of CEOs said that they were going to increase the tempo of internal organisation transformation, while 19% of them may slow it down.

Some CEOs, however, have decided to stop their organisational transformation due to risks to their operational excellence, such as technology costs and uncertainty over the transformation outcome.

Anothai urged CEOs to continue adopting AI and automation in their businesses, saying that those technologies would play a crucial role in the future.

“CEOs need to let go of what has always worked for their business and start rocking on innovation,” he said, adding that IBM is ready to take them to the right direction on organisational transformation.