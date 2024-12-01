Southeast Asia businesses battle more than 24M on-device threats in H1 2024

Overall, organisations in Vietnam and Indonesia experienced the most number of local threat incidents, logging 10,531,086 and 7,954,823 respectively. Thailand and Malaysia came behind them in third and fourth with 2,650,007 and 1,965,270. Singapore had the lowest number of on-device threats with 501,148 while the Philippines faced 687,567 cases.

The statistics are produced by Kaspersky Security Solutions scans of files on the hard drive at the moment they were created or accessed, as well as the results of scanning removable storage media.

“The increasing digitisation of financial systems, e-commerce, and other industries has increased the number of internet users and expanded the attack surface for cybercriminals. In addition to that, the lack of awareness of best practices and varying levels of security protection also contributed to businesses facing a high number of threats and attacks,” says Yeo Siang Tiong, General Manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky.