AWS opens its new cloud infrastructure region in Thailand

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has officially launched its Asia Pacific (Thailand) Region on Wednesday (Jan 8), marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion across Southeast Asia, the company said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The new infrastructure aims to drive Thailand's digital economy and support local businesses in adopting innovative technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The scale of AWS's commitment to Thailand is substantial, with plans to invest more than US$5 billion over the next 15 years.

Speaking during a press conference, AWS Thailand country manager Vatsun Thirapatarapong said that this investment is projected to contribute approximately US$10 billion to Thailand's GDP and support an average of 11,000 full-time jobs annually across various sectors, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, and telecommunications.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra sent a message of support for the initiative, saying, "I thank Amazon Web Services for choosing to invest in data centres in Thailand. I am delighted that a world-class company recognises our country's potential and readiness. I hope that AWS will play an important role in working with the government to move Thailand towards a more inclusive digital society."

