How HealthTech drives healthcare industry

A change in the Thai healthcare industry was driven by Covid-19 pandemic and aged society, as well as technology advancement which helped boost treatment efficiency.
Here’s some health technologies which could shift the industry.
Artificial intelligence (AI): Generative AI plays an important role in medical record, patient information summary and communication between medical teams. AI can support medical teams in treating patients with complex symptoms, such as heart disease and cancer.
Minimally invasive surgery: This technology has been developed overtime, enabling patients to recover faster and reduce risk of complications.
Comprehensive information: Collecting and transmitting data from various devices enables the medical team to diagnose and respond to emergency issues effectively.
Remote patient monitoring and telehealth: As home care has become popular, this system allows physicians to monitor patient symptoms in real time, reduce congestion in hospitals and boost the quality of life among patients.
Childcare devices: Some gadgets like vital sign monitoring device allows parents to check children’s heart rate and sleeping pattern closely.
Eco-friendly materials and equipment: As the healthcare industry emits a large amount of greenhouse gas, eco-friendly materials and equipment, as well as AI, offer solutions to achieve carbon neutrality goal, such as reusable equipment and renewable energy.