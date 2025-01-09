How HealthTech drives healthcare industry

Artificial intelligence (AI): Generative AI plays an important role in medical record, patient information summary and communication between medical teams. AI can support medical teams in treating patients with complex symptoms, such as heart disease and cancer.

Minimally invasive surgery: This technology has been developed overtime, enabling patients to recover faster and reduce risk of complications.

Comprehensive information: Collecting and transmitting data from various devices enables the medical team to diagnose and respond to emergency issues effectively.