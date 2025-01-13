OPPO, RealMe admit illegal loan apps preinstalled in their phones

Chinese smartphone manufacturers OPPO and RealMe have admitted to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) that loan applications were pre-installed on their devices without approval from the Bank of Thailand (BOT).
Trairat Viriyasirikul, NBTC’s deputy secretary-general, held a meeting on Monday with representatives of OPPO and RealMe, alongside officials from the Personal Data Protection Committee and the National Cyber Security Agency to address the issue.
The brands confirmed that the apps, including Fineasy, had been pre-installed to facilitate financial transactions, but acknowledged the absence of prior approval from the BOT. They have pledged to investigate the issue further and ensure future phone models will not include such apps.
The Personal Data Protection Committee has requested a detailed report by January 16 on the personal data collected through Fineasy and its usage. Both brands have also promised to withdraw devices featuring the app from the market immediately.
Consumers can demand that the app be removed or file complaints if such apps remain, as this practice breaches privacy regulations. Complaints can be filed with the Personal Data Protection Committee which may impose fines up to 3 million baht.
PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai, meanwhile, has ordered the Consumer Protection Board (CPB) to investigate the matter urgently and has summoned the companies to provide a clarification by Tuesday. Other mobile phone manufacturers have also been called to discuss preventive measures.
Meanwhile, the hashtag #OPPOFighting has been trending on social media, with employees defending the brand, sparking a backlash from users questioning if the campaign targeted consumers.
Investigations reveal that Fineasy is owned by a Chinese company, Wealth Hope Pte, which is registered in Singapore and linked to Shenzen Yufei Technology Corp, known for its limited online transparency. Regulatory authorities continue to investigate the issue.