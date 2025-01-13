OPPO, RealMe admit illegal loan apps preinstalled in their phones

Chinese smartphone manufacturers OPPO and RealMe have admitted to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) that loan applications were pre-installed on their devices without approval from the Bank of Thailand (BOT).

Trairat Viriyasirikul, NBTC’s deputy secretary-general, held a meeting on Monday with representatives of OPPO and RealMe, alongside officials from the Personal Data Protection Committee and the National Cyber Security Agency to address the issue.

The brands confirmed that the apps, including Fineasy, had been pre-installed to facilitate financial transactions, but acknowledged the absence of prior approval from the BOT. They have pledged to investigate the issue further and ensure future phone models will not include such apps.

