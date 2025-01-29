BOI approves TikTok\'s $3.76 billion data centre investment

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) has approved a significant investment by TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, of over 126 billion baht (US$3.76 billion) in establishing a data centre in the country.

The investment will see TikTok, a subsidiary of ByteDance, establish server and related infrastructure in high-performance data centres located in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Chachoengsao provinces.

This approval follows a surge in digital investments in Thailand, with 2023 witnessing a significant influx of investment in data centres and cloud services from global companies, including those from the United States, China, Hong Kong, Japan, India, Australia, and Thailand. These 16 projects collectively represent over 240 billion baht in investment.

