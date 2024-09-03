Thai businesses explore new market opportunities in Mideast

Local businesses in Iraq and Kurdistan also expressed strong interest in partnering with Thai companies across various sectors, including agriculture, food, beauty products, health, construction, household goods, and interior decoration.

Noppawat Charoensinphon, managing director of Star Cannery, which produces canned tuna, sardines, mackerel, and pineapples, said he initially had reservations about the trip due to security concerns. However, after experiencing the market firsthand, he saw significant potential.

"Being here has shown me the real opportunities available for our company to expand its market presence," Noppawat said.

Star Cannery has been exporting to Iraq for two to three years, and Noppawat viewed this visit as a crucial step in deepening their market engagement.

"The 'Product of Thailand' label is well-regarded for its quality, particularly in the food sector, which gives us a competitive edge," he added.