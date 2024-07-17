Murders of Vietnamese in upscale Bangkok hotel ‘won’t affect stock market’

The brokers pointed out that theStock Exchange of Thailand index rose by 5.75 points to 1,327.06 points – by 0.44 per cent – at 11.01am in morning trade on Thursday.

The bodies of six Vietnamese nationals were found at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel on Tuesday evening.

Police said one of the six apparently poisoned the five others with cyanide before committing suicide in the hotel room.

Kijpon Praipaisalkij, director of the analysis and strategy division of UOBKayHian Securities (Thailand) Plc, said the incident would have no impact on stocks, foreign direct investment (FDI) or on tourism.