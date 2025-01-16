Thai SEC defends itself over market oversight amid criticism

Market experts support stronger regulations

Leading Thai analysts have voiced their support for the SEC's strengthened regulations, viewing them as essential for maintaining market integrity and investor confidence.

Niwet Hemwachirawarakorn, a value-based investment expert, told Krunthep Turakij: "Improving the new margin loan criteria is a good and necessary thing. Investors may think that a company was good. But if there is a new criterion that makes investors change their image, they will not invest if there is such a large margin. It is good for investors to get information in making a decision to buy shares."

Tiwa Shintadapong, president of the Thai Investors Association, added: "Personally, I don't think there will be much impact because it is only for a short period of time, and it may be good to disclose the list of executives whose shares have been pledged to reduce risks for investors before they decide to invest."

Value-oriented investor Anurak Boonsawaeng observed: "Recently, in an IPO [initial public offering] stock, the owner pawned and chased the price of his own stock so that it goes up, making the stock look good. But it will cause negative consequences for investors sticking to that stock."

Upcoming reforms

The SEC expects to complete its review of the Uptick Rule by the first quarter of 2025, with potential modifications based on market conditions.

Additionally, new regulations regarding executive share pledging are anticipated to be finalised during the same period, with proposed penalties including fines and imprisonment for non-compliance.

The commission has also announced plans to reduce margin loan limits, with the total loan ceiling being lowered from 5 times to 4 times that of a shareholder’s equity. Individual loan ceilings will be reduced from 25% to 20% of equity in the first two years, further decreasing to 15% from the third year onwards.

These comprehensive reforms reflect the SEC's commitment to fostering a more transparent and stable market environment, whilst addressing concerns about market manipulation and excessive speculation in Thailand's capital markets.