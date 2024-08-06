\"N Health\" partners with public sector to achieve a cervical cancer-free Thailand

Approximately 85% of sexually active women will acquire a genital HPV infection during their lifetime. Despite being both curable and preventable, cervical cancer remains the leading cause of death among Thai women.
Key barriers to screening include embarrassment about pelvic examinations, a lack of symptoms, limited knowledge about screening options, and prioritising family care over self-care. Delaying screening until symptoms appear can have serious health consequences, potentially leading to death.
N Health, a subsidiary of BDMS and an expert in medical laboratory analysis, medical support services, and hospital operations for leading healthcare institutions, recognises the critical importance of enhancing the health of Thai women.
In collaboration with the Social Security Office (SSO) and the National Health Security Office (NHSO), N Health is joining forces with the 'Nationwide Free HPV DNA Self-Collection for Cervical Cancer Screening in Thai Women Aged 30-59' initiative.
The aim is to swiftly deliver services to the public and make screening services more accessible through N Health's network of standardised health check-up centres distributed across all regions of the country.
Narongrid Galaputh, Managing Director of National Healthcare Systems Co., Ltd. (N Health), stated, "We are acutely aware of the rising number of new cervical cancer cases and have thus partnered with the Social Security Office and the National Health Security Office to become an integral part of the concerted effort to promote cervical cancer screening among the public.
Through this collaboration, we will enhance convenience, speed, and ease of access by providing self-collection HPV DNA test services via N Health's network of standardised health check-up centres distributed across all regions of the country.
This approach will make it easier for Thai women to access vital cervical cancer screening services, including convenient self-collection tests. This self-collection test is viewed as the government's invaluable gift to the health of Thai women. The project aims to optimise the use of government resources, ensuring that this screening programme reaches eligible Thai women comprehensively throughout the entire country."
Currently, N Health operates five registered HPV DNA testing units covering multiple areas throughout Thailand, including Bangkok, Rayong, Udon Thani, Chiang Mai, and Hat Yai.
These units operate under the names N Health and BML Medical Technic Clinic.
The company is conducting proactive outreach through partnerships with public health agencies such as government hospitals, sub-district health promotion hospitals, health service support centres of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Health Department, as well as private hospitals and community clinics participating in the National Health Security Office (NHSO) scheme, also known as "Warm Community Nursing Clinics".
The self-collection HPV DNA test offers Thai women a convenient and confidential screening option.
This method allows independent sample collection, eliminating clinic visits and reducing discomfort. N Health is proud to participate in this project by providing on-site cervical cancer screening services to organisations across Thailand.
This on-site approach enables working women to access screening during their workday without taking leave. Facilitated by funding from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, this service is offered at no cost to Thai women, thus promoting equitable access to preventive healthcare.
Narongrid added, "At present, we are collaborating with both public and private sectors to raise awareness and conduct proactive outreach in various locations. We can provide our services anywhere without restrictions on the recipients. We have already offered free cervical cancer screening to over 8,000 Thai women as part of government initiatives, and we aim to reach at least 100,000 Thai women this year."
"N Health is delighted to support this initiative, contributing to the well-being of Thai women and promoting equitable access to medical services for Thai citizens. We hope this project will inspire collaboration across all sectors to build accurate knowledge and understanding about the dangers of this disease. This is crucial in helping Thai women steer clear of cervical cancer," Narongrid concluded.
Women are a critical component in propelling both organisations and Thai society forward. N Health empowers organisations to prioritise the health of their female employees, thereby enhancing productivity and cultivating a corporate culture centred on well-being.
Organisations interested in arranging free cervical cancer screening events for their staff or community can contact N Health's Customer Relations Department on 02-7624-000. This endeavour underscores a commitment to the health and well-being of Thai women, recognising that robust health is fundamental to a long, fulfilling life and contributes to a thriving economy and a progressive society.