\"N Health\" partners with public sector to achieve a cervical cancer-free Thailand

Approximately 85% of sexually active women will acquire a genital HPV infection during their lifetime. Despite being both curable and preventable, cervical cancer remains the leading cause of death among Thai women.

Key barriers to screening include embarrassment about pelvic examinations, a lack of symptoms, limited knowledge about screening options, and prioritising family care over self-care. Delaying screening until symptoms appear can have serious health consequences, potentially leading to death.

N Health, a subsidiary of BDMS and an expert in medical laboratory analysis, medical support services, and hospital operations for leading healthcare institutions, recognises the critical importance of enhancing the health of Thai women.

In collaboration with the Social Security Office (SSO) and the National Health Security Office (NHSO), N Health is joining forces with the 'Nationwide Free HPV DNA Self-Collection for Cervical Cancer Screening in Thai Women Aged 30-59' initiative.

The aim is to swiftly deliver services to the public and make screening services more accessible through N Health's network of standardised health check-up centres distributed across all regions of the country.