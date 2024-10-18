Samitivej hosts 2025 Age Friendly Run, Promoting safe running for 50+

At the press event, we heard from Akanis Srisukwattana, M.D., a cardiologist at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital specializing in sports cardiology and exercise for those with heart disease risk. He provided tips on exercising for seniors and heart patients. We were also joined by senior runners like Mr Itthipol Samutthong, the owner of the "42.195 K Club…We Will Marathon Together" (42KClubThailand) Facebook page, as well as Mr Thamasak Upaphattavanij, Mr Somsak Songthammakul and Ms Kanya Suthamanusvong, who shared their inspiring stories of how running has transformed their health. Actor Saksit Tangthong will also participate as the event’s running ambassador.

The second edition of “Age-Friendly Run 2025 by Samitivej: Young at Heart” will take place on January 19, 2025, at Suanluang Rama IX. Here are the registration fees:

● Individual registration for all distances: 700 THB

● Team registration (4 people, mixed distances allowed): 2,500 THB

● VIP registration: 3,000 THB

All participants get a free assessment for 7 future health risks, including anaemia, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular diseases, macular vision impairment, cognitive impairment, glucose metabolism issues and inhalation of particulate matter. This assessment uses AI to observe retinal blood vessels through imaging (value 1,000 THB)

VIP registrants get an extra perk: a CT Coronary Artery Calcium Scoring program that detects calcium buildup or calcification in the walls of the coronary arteries, pericardium, and heart valves to assess the risk of coronary artery disease (value 10,000 THB). VIPs will also receive an exclusive running shirt.

Registration is open now at https://race.thai.run. For more details, follow us on our official Facebook page: Age-Friendly Run by Samitivej.

This run isn’t just about staying healthy—it’s also for a good cause. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Samitivej New Life Fund, which helps children with congenital heart defects, those needing bone marrow transplants and those undergoing scoliosis surgery. Proceeds will also support the Sports Medicine Association of Thailand, which provides academic support to medical professionals in the field of sports medicine.

