Samitivej hosts 2025 Age Friendly Run, Promoting safe running for 50+

Plus, all participants get a free assessment for 7 future health risks using AI to observe retinal blood vessels through imaging. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Samitivej New Life Fund and the Sports Medicine Association of Thailand. Join us on Sunday, January 19, 2025.
Adinun Kittiratanapaibool, M.D., Director of Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, shared that Thailand is fully experiencing an ageing society. With expertise in sports and exercise medicine and as an age-friendly hospital, Samitivej Srinakarin not only treats seniors but also emphasizes preventive care to keep people healthy. Walking and running are easy ways to stay fit, helping to strengthen the heart and improve circulation while lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease.
That’s why we’re hosting the second edition of “Age-Friendly Run 2025 by Samitivej: Young at Heart,” designed specifically for people aged 50+ and their families. You’ll run safely at every distance, with more than 100 doctors and nurses running alongside participants, giving you peace of mind throughout the event. We’ll also have 5 AED machines and 4 ambulances on standby to ensure everyone's safety.
Event Details:
● Distances: 1 km, 3 km, 5 km and 10 km
● The 1 km and 3 km routes are perfect for beginners who want to try running for the first time. These distances are non-competitive and focus on fun, with five activity stations to keep you entertained along the way.
● The 5 km and 10 km distances are designed to encourage runners who have been training to test their maximum performance. We’re offering trophies for the top three male and female finishers in three age categories: 50-59 years, 60-69 years, and 70+ years—a total of 36 awards.
There’s also a team registration option for groups of four, where at least one member must be 50 or older. This gives families and friends a chance to enjoy running together. The event is inclusive, welcoming senior participants using wheelchairs and families with strollers for their little ones.
At the press event, we heard from Akanis Srisukwattana, M.D., a cardiologist at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital specializing in sports cardiology and exercise for those with heart disease risk. He provided tips on exercising for seniors and heart patients. We were also joined by senior runners like Mr Itthipol Samutthong, the owner of the "42.195 K Club…We Will Marathon Together" (42KClubThailand) Facebook page, as well as Mr Thamasak Upaphattavanij, Mr Somsak Songthammakul and Ms Kanya Suthamanusvong, who shared their inspiring stories of how running has transformed their health. Actor Saksit Tangthong will also participate as the event’s running ambassador.
The second edition of “Age-Friendly Run 2025 by Samitivej: Young at Heart” will take place on January 19, 2025, at Suanluang Rama IX. Here are the registration fees:
● Individual registration for all distances: 700 THB
● Team registration (4 people, mixed distances allowed): 2,500 THB
● VIP registration: 3,000 THB
All participants get a free assessment for 7 future health risks, including anaemia, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular diseases, macular vision impairment, cognitive impairment, glucose metabolism issues and inhalation of particulate matter. This assessment uses AI to observe retinal blood vessels through imaging (value 1,000 THB)
VIP registrants get an extra perk: a CT Coronary Artery Calcium Scoring program that detects calcium buildup or calcification in the walls of the coronary arteries, pericardium, and heart valves to assess the risk of coronary artery disease (value 10,000 THB). VIPs will also receive an exclusive running shirt.
Registration is open now at https://race.thai.run. For more details, follow us on our official Facebook page: Age-Friendly Run by Samitivej.
This run isn’t just about staying healthy—it’s also for a good cause. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Samitivej New Life Fund, which helps children with congenital heart defects, those needing bone marrow transplants and those undergoing scoliosis surgery. Proceeds will also support the Sports Medicine Association of Thailand, which provides academic support to medical professionals in the field of sports medicine.
