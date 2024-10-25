Baxter\'s \"Run for Fund\" event raises 500,000 baht for Thai kidney charities

More than 1,000 runners joined the charity run dedicated to raising awareness and funds for kidney disease patients in Thailand.

All the money raised from this event over 500,000 THB will be donated to The Kidney Foundation of Thailand and the Kidney Friends Association of Thailand to support kidney disease patients.

According to the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, the number of kidney disease patients in Thailand has increased by over 85,000 cases from last year and now affects more than one million Thai citizens.

When chronic kidney disease progresses, patients can choose home dialysis or hospital dialysis to manage their health. Peritoneal dialysis is a home dialysis that can be completed at night while the patient is sleeping and can support patients to continue to work and travel. Hospital hemodialysis typically requires patients to visit a hospital three times a week for several hours for dialysis.