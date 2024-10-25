Baxter\'s \"Run for Fund\" event raises 500,000 baht for Thai kidney charities

More than 1,000 runners joined the charity run dedicated to raising awareness and funds for kidney disease patients in Thailand.
All the money raised from this event over 500,000 THB will be donated to The Kidney Foundation of Thailand and the Kidney Friends Association of Thailand to support kidney disease patients.
According to the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, the number of kidney disease patients in Thailand has increased by over 85,000 cases from last year and now affects more than one million Thai citizens.
When chronic kidney disease progresses, patients can choose home dialysis or hospital dialysis to manage their health. Peritoneal dialysis is a home dialysis that can be completed at night while the patient is sleeping and can support patients to continue to work and travel. Hospital hemodialysis typically requires patients to visit a hospital three times a week for several hours for dialysis.
“Baxter Run For Fund 2024,” aims to raise funds to support patients on dialysis therapy and to increase awareness of kidney disease.
Baxter Kidney Care, which includes the kidney care and acute therapies businesses, is preparing to become a standalone private company, to be named Vantive. In this next chapter, Vantive will focus on transforming vital organ therapies, advancing a mission of 'Extending Lives, Expanding Possibilities’ and furthering its commitment to support patients with kidney disease.
Paul Uthaichalanond, General Manager for Baxter Kidney Care Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam said: “We are incredibly grateful to the runners, the Governor and the Ambassador and all the participants who joined the Run for Fund and contributed to raising money for Thai kidney disease patients. Your generosity and compassion have inspired us all.
Merin Itthisin, Country Head for Baxter Kidney Care Thailand, said: “Our Baxter Kidney Care team was honoured to have the participation of Ambassador Robert F. Godec, US Ambassador to Thailand, and Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, whose presence helped to further amplify the event's impact and raise awareness about this critical issue.
“As a local manufacturer of dialysis therapies and a leading partner to hospitals and patients in Thailand, we are committed to extending lives and expanding possibilities for all kidney disease patients in Thailand.
“Together, we have made a significant impact on the lives of kidney disease patients in Thailand. We look forward to continuing to support kidney disease patients in Thailand with more fundraising and great community initiatives."