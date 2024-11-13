Gastroscopy boost Thai medical expertise for greater treatment efficiency

Over the years, Samitivej has sent GI specialists to Japan to study and learn additional endoscopy techniques at Sano Hospital, leading to increased trust from both Thai and international patients, especially the Japanese community residing in Thailand.
This year, the Liver and Digestive Institute organized the 2024 annual academic conference, Inside Out: Optimized Gastroscopy, featuring Mikio Fujita, M.D., a gastrointestinal specialist from Sano Hospital, and Tomohiro Tada, M.D., from Japan. Leading GI specialists from Thailand, including Assoc Prof Varayu Prachayakul, M.D. and Assoc Prof Rapat Pittayanon, M.D., also participated. The goal of the conference was to advance diagnostic and treatment efficiency and focus on disease prevention, highlighting our philosophy of “we don't want anyone to get sick.” The conference included insightful lectures and hands-on workshops on the following topics:
● Early Gastric Cancer – Endoscopic Management: Mikio Fujita, M.D., discussed innovations in gastroscopy that improve the speed, accuracy, and effectiveness of diagnosis and treatment.
● Workshop: Focused on endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD). This technique, using a small endoscope, is effective in treating large polyps or early-stage cancer without the need for open surgery, leading to faster recovery, no visible scars, and a lower recurrence rate compared to other methods, as it allows for the complete removal of tumours.
Mikio Fujita, M.D. emphasized that gastrointestinal and gastric endoscopy is widely used for diagnosing gastric cancer. Statistical data shows a significant decrease in mortality rates from gastric cancer, making gastroscopy screening essential for maintaining overall health. He further emphasized the need to raise public awareness of the importance of gastroscopy and to keep Thai doctors updated with the latest techniques to improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes.
According to the National Cancer Institute, gastrointestinal cancers are among the most common and deadliest, surpassing cancers of other organs. Gastric cancer, in particular, is a silent threat, as early symptoms such as stomach pain are often non-specific. By the time noticeable symptoms occur, the disease may have already progressed to nearby organs, making survival rates much lower compared to other cancers. However, gastric cancer can be prevented and treated successfully if detected in its early stages through gastroscopy.