Gastroscopy boost Thai medical expertise for greater treatment efficiency

Over the years, Samitivej has sent GI specialists to Japan to study and learn additional endoscopy techniques at Sano Hospital, leading to increased trust from both Thai and international patients, especially the Japanese community residing in Thailand.

This year, the Liver and Digestive Institute organized the 2024 annual academic conference, Inside Out: Optimized Gastroscopy, featuring Mikio Fujita, M.D., a gastrointestinal specialist from Sano Hospital, and Tomohiro Tada, M.D., from Japan. Leading GI specialists from Thailand, including Assoc Prof Varayu Prachayakul, M.D. and Assoc Prof Rapat Pittayanon, M.D., also participated. The goal of the conference was to advance diagnostic and treatment efficiency and focus on disease prevention, highlighting our philosophy of “we don't want anyone to get sick.” The conference included insightful lectures and hands-on workshops on the following topics: