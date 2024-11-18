NHSO unveils first ‘Care Box’ in Bangkok to improve healthcare access  

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) opened its first telemedicine kiosk on Monday, allowing residents to receive treatment for 42 types of ailments without having to visit clinics or hospitals.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin presided over the launch of the country’s first Tu Huang Yai (Care Box) at the Charoen Chai Nimit Mai housing cooperative in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The health station, developed in cooperation with Touch Technology Co Ltd, allows patients to measure their vital signs, such as body temperature, pulse, respiration and blood pressure. It then links them up to a video call system to meet a doctor. Patients can also opt for their prescription to be delivered at home or pick up their medicines at pharmacies that have joined the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme.