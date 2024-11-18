NHSO unveils first ‘Care Box’ in Bangkok to improve healthcare access  

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) opened its first telemedicine kiosk on Monday, allowing residents to receive treatment for 42 types of ailments without having to visit clinics or hospitals.
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin presided over the launch of the country’s first Tu Huang Yai (Care Box) at the Charoen Chai Nimit Mai housing cooperative in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.
The health station, developed in cooperation with Touch Technology Co Ltd, allows patients to measure their vital signs, such as body temperature, pulse, respiration and blood pressure. It then links them up to a video call system to meet a doctor. Patients can also opt for their prescription to be delivered at home or pick up their medicines at pharmacies that have joined the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme.
At the ceremony, Somsak said the kiosk supplements the government’s policy to upgrade the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme, making it a 30-baht “anywhere” scheme.
He said the kiosk would allow people to access quality treatment conveniently and quickly, and will also help reduce congestion inside hospitals.
Somsak said the NHSO plans to install 49 more such kiosks in Bangkok this year and take the service to the provinces next year.
“The kiosk will measure the height, weight and blood pressure of patients and transfer the info to an online health station, where a doctor on duty will read the vital signs, analyse the patient’s condition and prescribe drugs,” he said. Each kiosk can tend to some 72 patients per day, he added.
NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thamthataree said the kiosk was part of the NHSO’s move to provide proactive healthcare services.
He added that it will soon install a kiosk at the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station, and one each at the Din Daeng Kheha 1 and Kheha 2 communities.
“Then we will install more kiosks at other places in Bangkok soon,” he said.
Wichian Saengploy, president of the Chatuchak community, said the kiosk was a godsend as it would allow residents to seek treatment without having to travel long distances to their primary hospitals or clinics.