Why Diana, 3, succumbed to enterovirus infection

According to the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of Thailand, enterovirus infection is mostly found among babies and children aged below five years. However, patients could recover from this infection.

The reasons behind the spread of the virus included congestion and poor hygiene in nurseries or kindergartens, as well as poor personal hygiene practice.

This virus can be found worldwide, especially in tropical countries during the rainy and cold seasons. Thai public health agencies are monitoring the virus closely after an outbreak report in 71 Asian countries since 1997.