Why Diana, 3, succumbed to enterovirus infection

According to her mother’s Facebook post on Wednesday, Diana was sent to hospital immediately after developing low fever and convulsions.
Despite being provided a respirator and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Diana died. A physician explained to the parents that she had died because enterovirus had triggered acute myocarditis.
According to the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of Thailand, enterovirus infection is mostly found among babies and children aged below five years. However, patients could recover from this infection.
The reasons behind the spread of the virus included congestion and poor hygiene in nurseries or kindergartens, as well as poor personal hygiene practice.
This virus can be found worldwide, especially in tropical countries during the rainy and cold seasons. Thai public health agencies are monitoring the virus closely after an outbreak report in 71 Asian countries since 1997.
Enterovirus patients could develop pains and blisters in mouth, hands and feet, mostly in mouth. Blisters often persist in the mouth for 4-6 days and 7-10 days on the body. However, patients could develop convulsions due to fever, as well as sore throat.
As there is no specific treatment for enterovirus, people are advised to avoid transmission among people, such as reducing congestion, boosting air ventilation, washing hands regularly and strictly adhering to hygiene practices, medical experts said.