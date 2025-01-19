Titanium cranioplasty plate made in Thailand used in successful operation in US

A hospital in New York has successfully used a titanium cranioplasty plate in an operation after the product, developed by a Thai advanced medical firm, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Sumate Chaisoorayakan, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Meticuly Co Ltd, disclosed that Lenox Hill Hospital in New York had performed a skull opening operation for a patient and replaced the removed section with a titanium cranial mesh made by Meticuly late last year.

Sumate stated that the hospital monitored the patient’s condition for a month following the operation and found that the patient showed significant improvement.