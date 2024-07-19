TAT lines up Muay Thai treat to promote travel and soft power

The event is in line with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s vision to promote off-season travel between July and September, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said on Friday.

He said the event would allow visitors to know the origin of Muay Thai in four provinces, which have their own outstanding and unique styles. Visitors will be able to meet local Muay Thai masters during the event, he added.

“The premier has instructed relevant agencies to continue driving Thai tourism in order to promote the country as a tourism hub,” he said, adding that relevant agencies had been told to focus on attracting tourists by presenting Thai culture in a bid to generate revenue for the country.