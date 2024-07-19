TAT lines up Muay Thai treat to promote travel and soft power

The “Amazing Muay Thai Experience 2024” event, highlighting four styles of Thai traditional boxing, are being held in Surat Thani, Uttaradit, Nakhon Ratchasima and Lopburi provinces by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
Other activities during the event include a boxing competition for prize, tattooing for prosperity and Muay Thai-related folk games. Several booths featuring boxing equipment, Muay Thai courses and local delicacies will also be opened to welcome visitors.
The event is in line with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s vision to promote off-season travel between July and September, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said on Friday.
He said the event would allow visitors to know the origin of Muay Thai in four provinces, which have their own outstanding and unique styles. Visitors will be able to meet local Muay Thai masters during the event, he added.
“The premier has instructed relevant agencies to continue driving Thai tourism in order to promote the country as a tourism hub,” he said, adding that relevant agencies had been told to focus on attracting tourists by presenting Thai culture in a bid to generate revenue for the country.
The schedule of upcoming Muay Thai events:
For more information, get in touch with TAT Contact Centre: 1672 or visit facebook.com/amazingmuaythaiexperience.