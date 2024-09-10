Explore all things Thai, from food to music, at fete in Paradise Park

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2024

The ‘Thai Taste Thai Fest’ will showcase authentic Thai cuisine, live performances and Thai heritage from all corners of the country

Bangkok’s Paradise Park is set to explode with authentic Thai flavours and live folk and contemporary musical performances next weekend.

The “Thai Taste Thai Fest 2024”, which will be held at the mall in the capital’s Prawet district from September 20 to 24, was announced by the Culture Ministry on Monday.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said this event was in line with the government’s policy of promoting soft power as an economic driver, with a focus on utilising the country’s rich cultural heritage.

She said the Thai Taste Thai Fest 2024 will showcase true Thai dishes and performing arts to attract foreign visitors, as well as create a sense of pride among Thais and encourage the preservation of folk wisdom, culture and tradition.

Also included in the fair will be the revelation of communities that offer folk wisdom, the presentation of awards to the preservers of Thai culture this year, and presenters of “The Lost Taste” from every province.

Visitors can also participate in a public forum entitled “Soft Power in Multi-Cultural Dimension”, visit booths demonstrating Thai handicrafts, weaving and painting, as well as get free tasters of the “Best Local Food” from cooking stations of leading restaurants.

Stage performances include cultural shows from all regions of Thailand and concerts by national artists in both folksong and contemporary music, including Chaichana Boonnachot, Tossapol Himmapan, Sirintra Niyakorn, Suthirat Wongthewan, Rung Suriya, Winai Bandurak, Suda Chuenban, and Yong Chernyim.

