Books that go bump in the night





Suwich Rungwattanapaiboon, president of the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT), said on Tuesday that this edition of the Book Expo marks a departure from just displaying books to providing a platform for skill enhancement, talent showcases and interactive activities.

He noted that the expo’s key highlight is the introduction of the Krasue reading a book, which underscores the significance of reading, suggesting that it is akin to journeying into the future or another realm.

“For the first time, the expo will feature a comprehensive collection of both Thai and international horror literature, including a diverse array of legendary ghost stories and the iconic one-baht ghost books that captivated readers in the 1990s,” he said.

Suwich expects this year’s fair to attract the largest number of attendees, with projected sales surpassing 400 million baht—15-20% higher than last year.

The overall book industry is anticipated to grow by 10% this year, reaching a total value exceeding 16 billion baht, he added.