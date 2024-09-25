Books that go bump in the night

The 29th edition of Book Expo Thailand returns to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok on October 10 and is guaranteed to delight horror fans with its intriguing theme “Read to the Next Life”.
Apart from over 2 million books across diverse genres from 286 publishers, the event will also boast an installation called “Krasue Airline” featuring the eerie head of the well-known Thai female spirit.
Visitors can explore exhibitions such as “Plane Phi Bok”, showcasing a curated selection of books recommended by 30 prominent Thai authors. The “Exit to the Next Life” displays book covers placed on a luggage conveyor belt to symbolise the journey of books from inception to conclusion.
The event will also offer more than 100 engaging activities, including a competition to find the best spirits-ghosts-demons guru, ghost cosplay, and meet and greets with renowned international authors from Japan, China, South Korea, Indonesia and Australia.
Suwich Rungwattanapaiboon, president of the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT), said on Tuesday that this edition of the Book Expo marks a departure from just displaying books to providing a platform for skill enhancement, talent showcases and interactive activities.
He noted that the expo’s key highlight is the introduction of the Krasue reading a book, which underscores the significance of reading, suggesting that it is akin to journeying into the future or another realm.
“For the first time, the expo will feature a comprehensive collection of both Thai and international horror literature, including a diverse array of legendary ghost stories and the iconic one-baht ghost books that captivated readers in the 1990s,” he said.
Suwich expects this year’s fair to attract the largest number of attendees, with projected sales surpassing 400 million baht—15-20% higher than last year.
The overall book industry is anticipated to grow by 10% this year, reaching a total value exceeding 16 billion baht, he added.