The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession

Today (October 22, 2024), at 3pm, the second full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession took place.

The 52 barges, manned by 2,399 oarsmen, set sail from Wasukri Pier, forming the grand procession.

Among the barges are four royal barges: the Anantanakkharat Royal Barge, carrying the Kathina robes on the pavilion; the Suphannahong Royal Barge, the main barge; the Anekkachatphuchong Royal Barge for the royal family; and the Narai Song Suban King Rama IX Royal Barge, which serves as a reserve.



