The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession

Today (October 22, 2024), at 3pm, the second full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession took place.
The 52 barges, manned by 2,399 oarsmen, set sail from Wasukri Pier, forming the grand procession.
Among the barges are four royal barges: the Anantanakkharat Royal Barge, carrying the Kathina robes on the pavilion; the Suphannahong Royal Barge, the main barge; the Anekkachatphuchong Royal Barge for the royal family; and the Narai Song Suban King Rama IX Royal Barge, which serves as a reserve.
The formation is divided into five rows and three columns, stretching 1,200 metres in length and 90 metres in width, with 2,200 personnel participating. The procession follows traditional royal customs.
The procession starts from the Wasukri Pier (Wat Rachathiwat Pier), and proceeds to Rama VIII Bridge, Phra Sumen Fort, Phra Pinklao Bridge, Siriraj Hospital, the Royal Thai Naval Institute, the Grand Palace, and the Royal Thai Navy Auditorium, ending at Wat Arun. The total distance covered is 4.2 kilometres.
The rehearsal adhered to the ancient royal traditions of barge processions in every aspect.
Shortly after the royal barges began moving from Wasukri Pier, a heavy rainstorm struck. Despite the downpour, the large crowd that had gathered to watch remained in place, offering support and encouragement to the oarsmen.