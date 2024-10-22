The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2024

The Royal Barge procession is part of the Royal Kathin ceremony when His Majesty the King will present royal Kathin robes to Buddhist monks, which will also commemorate his 72nd birth anniversary on July 28, and is scheduled to take place on October 27 at Wat Arun.

Today (October 22, 2024), at 3pm, the second full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession took place. 

The 52 barges, manned by 2,399 oarsmen, set sail from Wasukri Pier, forming the grand procession.

Among the barges are four royal barges: the Anantanakkharat Royal Barge, carrying the Kathina robes on the pavilion; the Suphannahong Royal Barge, the main barge; the Anekkachatphuchong Royal Barge for the royal family; and the Narai Song Suban King Rama IX Royal Barge, which serves as a reserve.

The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession
The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession

The formation is divided into five rows and three columns, stretching 1,200 metres in length and 90 metres in width, with 2,200 personnel participating. The procession follows traditional royal customs.

The procession starts from the Wasukri Pier (Wat Rachathiwat Pier), and proceeds to Rama VIII Bridge, Phra Sumen Fort, Phra Pinklao Bridge, Siriraj Hospital, the Royal Thai Naval Institute, the Grand Palace, and the Royal Thai Navy Auditorium, ending at Wat Arun. The total distance covered is 4.2 kilometres.

The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession

The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession

The rehearsal adhered to the ancient royal traditions of barge processions in every aspect.

Shortly after the royal barges began moving from Wasukri Pier, a heavy rainstorm struck. Despite the downpour, the large crowd that had gathered to watch remained in place, offering support and encouragement to the oarsmen.

The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession The 2nd full dress rehearsal for the Royal Barge Procession

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy