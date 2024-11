Beyond Bangkok

Chiang Mai: Witness the grandeur of the Yipeng Festival, a mesmerising display of thousands of floating lanterns illuminating the night sky. (November 14-17)

Sukhothai: Step back in time at the Sukhothai Historical Park, where the tradition of Loy Krathong burning candles and playing with fire is still practised. November 8-17)

Tak: Experience the breathtaking spectacle of the Loy Krathong tradition with 1,000 lanterns at the foot of the 200th anniversary of the Rattanakosin Sompoch Bridge. (November 15-18)

Lampang: Embark on a unique rafting experience on the Jao Lakon River and witness the stunning Lanna lanterns illuminating the city. (November 14-15)

Mae Klong, Samut Songkhram: Participate in the distinctive tradition of Loy Krathong with bananas, a unique cultural practice in Samut Songkhram province. (November 15-17)

Lopburi: Immerse yourself in the retro charm of Loy Krathong celebrations, complete with traditional costumes, music, and dance. (November 14-15)

Ayutthaya: Explore the historical sites of Ayutthaya, adorned with beautiful decorations and illuminated with lanterns. (November 15-17)

Chonburi: Enjoy a variety of Loy Krathong celebrations, including the iconic Loy Krathong Bang Sai and the stunning Wat Khao Din Huay Kapi. (November 15)

Rayong: Witness the spiritual significance of the Somma Nam Baeng Peng Seng Prateep tradition at Bandon Temple. (November 13-15)