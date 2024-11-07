Past love celebrated at new art space in Samut Prakan

A tattoo of his name: “I asked her if she wanted to erase this tattoo. She confidently replied that there’s no mark of love she isn’t proud to remember.”

A set of plastic cutlery they once shared: “I won’t forget the dream companion, even though he is now dreaming with someone else.”

This ring: “Even if she sounds tough, I know she’s a courageous soul with a broken heart.”

A dried rose: “I hope the owner of this withered flower sheds no tears when revisiting these memories.”

A watch: "”Please donate this after the exhibition ends. – Moving forward, not waiting any more.”

A film camera, first gift: “She left it here, saying the past doesn’t matter as much as the present.”

The 20 displayed items tell stories of once beautiful memories through the artist’s pen. Visitors are invited to explore the changes and connections that, though they may have ended, have fostered new, positive feelings.

Teayii shared her concept for this exhibition, saying, “This idea stems from a respect for love that has ended, a respect for a moment in time when we felt connected. Sometimes, memories don’t have to be painful.

“Each story in this exhibition is based on real experiences from people around us. Visitors can feel the memories embedded in these objects and find inspiration to move past pain and start anew.”

Sanuphat Sirisao, art director of THM Art Space and Happy Group (1988), collaborated with the artist in designing the 300-square-metre space to reflect the exhibition’s theme and capture the diversity of love experiences.

“The Best Way to End” can be viewed at THM Art Space, located in Baan Yindee Restaurant, in Soi Nakorn Thong Village off Srinakarin Road until December 27 from 10am to 6pm daily except Wednesdays. Admission is free for the last two months of 2024.

Getting there:

By Car: Park in front of the JNT building or at the PTT station.

By MRT (Yellow Line): Get off at Sri Thepha Station and transfer to public transport.

By BTS: Get off at Samrong Station and transfer to the Yellow Line MRT or public transport.

By Bus: Routes 3-4E [23], 145, 145 Air-Conditioned and 3-19E.