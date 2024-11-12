Opera to recall King Chulalongkorn’s royal visit to Europe in 1907

King Chulalongkorn watched seven operas during his second visit to 10 European countries from March 27 to November 17, 1907, according to event organisers.

The more than two-hour show will highlight a reinterpretation of operas watched by King Chulalongkorn in every aspect to meet the modern era.

The opera’s assistant producer Peerapat Ouysook said the show aligns with The Siam Society’s role of promoting the sharing of knowledge on Thai culture, history and arts, along with preserving a cultural legacy.

The Siam Society has allowed skilled artists to show off their performances to mark its 120th anniversary, he said, while hoping audiences will be satisfied with the upcoming opera.

The opera’s stage director Tarin Prinyaknit confirmed that a story that took place in 1907 has been reinterpreted to enable audiences and actors to follow King Chulalongkorn’s footsteps.

“I believe that a more than two-hour show will offer new experiences to audiences, and allow them to get close to actors like they are part of the story,” he said.