Opera to recall King Chulalongkorn’s royal visit to Europe in 1907

The opera “1907: Rama V European Operatic Journey” from November 26 to December 1 will mark the 120th anniversary of the society’s establishment.
The show by more than 50 artists and musicians in Thailand and from abroad was inspired by King Chulalongkorn’s interest in opera, which was based on his travel memoir “Klai Ban” (Far from Home) and publications during that time.
King Chulalongkorn watched seven operas during his second visit to 10 European countries from March 27 to November 17, 1907, according to event organisers.
The more than two-hour show will highlight a reinterpretation of operas watched by King Chulalongkorn in every aspect to meet the modern era.
The opera’s assistant producer Peerapat Ouysook said the show aligns with The Siam Society’s role of promoting the sharing of knowledge on Thai culture, history and arts, along with preserving a cultural legacy.
The Siam Society has allowed skilled artists to show off their performances to mark its 120th anniversary, he said, while hoping audiences will be satisfied with the upcoming opera.
The opera’s stage director Tarin Prinyaknit confirmed that a story that took place in 1907 has been reinterpreted to enable audiences and actors to follow King Chulalongkorn’s footsteps.
“I believe that a more than two-hour show will offer new experiences to audiences, and allow them to get close to actors like they are part of the story,” he said.
Darren Royston, the opera’s choreographer and narrator, said storytelling via language and dance poses major challenges for the show. However, he believes that audiences will enjoy the new interpretation of this opera.
Meanwhile, soprano Mu Yu said she was lucky to take part in this opera. Despite challenges in her role as a beautiful Japanese geisha, she thanked organisers for giving her an opportunity to showcase her performance.
The opera “1907: Rama V European Operatic Journey" is scheduled to be held four times: November 26 at 7pm, November 28 at 7pm, November 30 at 7pm, and December 1 at 4pm. Tickets cost 2,000 baht per person.
A special opera only for students is scheduled to be held on November 24 at 4pm, with tickets costing 600 baht per person.
Interested people can request for tickets via email: [email protected] or contact 0 2661 6470 from Tuesdays to Saturdays. For more information, please visit www.thesiamsociety.org or The Siam Society Under Royal Patronage Facebook page.