International artistry on display at world puppet festival in Thailand

The five-day celebration of puppetry and science is being held from November 13-17.

Under the theme “Puppet Maker”, the festival showcases an impressive array of traditional and contemporary puppet performances, combining cultural artistry with scientific innovation. The event, held at the NSM complex in Klong 5, Klong Luang, aims to demonstrate the intersection of science and art through puppetry.

"This festival opens a space for Thai society to learn about science through art and culture," Assistant Prof Rawin Raviwong, president of NSM, said during the opening ceremony.

The event features various puppet shows, including stop-motion animation and robotic demonstrations, highlighting the fusion of traditional puppetry with modern technology.

"This year we will see puppet performances by Thai artists from 18 organisations and more than 14 international puppet troupes from 13 countries around the world," said Nimit Pipithkul, chairman and director of Sema Thai Marionette Arts for Social Foundation.

Participating nations include Australia, Canada, Turkey, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Colombia, Myanmar, Mexico-Indonesia, Singapore, Laos, and Thailand.

International performances include the traditional Chinese puppet show by Skybird Puppet from Hong Kong, Myanmar's HTW OO traditional puppet theatre, and Australia's Sydney Puppet Theatre presenting their shadow puppet show "Footprint". A notable highlight is the Japanese Bunraku-style performance "TYLTYL & MYTYL" by Ultervision, featuring three skilled puppeteers.

