International artistry on display at world puppet festival in Thailand

The five-day celebration of puppetry and science is being held from November 13-17.
Under the theme “Puppet Maker”, the festival showcases an impressive array of traditional and contemporary puppet performances, combining cultural artistry with scientific innovation. The event, held at the NSM complex in Klong 5, Klong Luang, aims to demonstrate the intersection of science and art through puppetry.
"This festival opens a space for Thai society to learn about science through art and culture," Assistant Prof Rawin Raviwong, president of NSM, said during the opening ceremony.
The event features various puppet shows, including stop-motion animation and robotic demonstrations, highlighting the fusion of traditional puppetry with modern technology.
"This year we will see puppet performances by Thai artists from 18 organisations and more than 14 international puppet troupes from 13 countries around the world," said Nimit Pipithkul, chairman and director of Sema Thai Marionette Arts for Social Foundation.
Participating nations include Australia, Canada, Turkey, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Colombia, Myanmar, Mexico-Indonesia, Singapore, Laos, and Thailand.
International performances include the traditional Chinese puppet show by Skybird Puppet from Hong Kong, Myanmar's HTW OO traditional puppet theatre, and Australia's Sydney Puppet Theatre presenting their shadow puppet show "Footprint". A notable highlight is the Japanese Bunraku-style performance "TYLTYL & MYTYL" by Ultervision, featuring three skilled puppeteers.
Thai contributions include performances from 18 local organisations, with special features such as the “Kruthayudnak” by the Vayubutr Youth Group and an innovative "Ramayana 360°" presentation by the Wat Bandon Big Film Troupe, marking Thailand's first immersive theatre puppet show.
The festival extends beyond performances to include educational exhibits on cultural puppetry, robotics competitions, and workshop activities led by both Thai and international artists. Three NSM venues — the Science Museum, the Information Technology Museum, and the Rama IX Museum — have been transformed into theatre spaces for the event.
Tourism officials view the festival as an opportunity to showcase Thailand's cultural heritage whilst promoting Pathum Thani as a key educational and cultural destination.
"This world puppet festival creates a unique tourism experience for both Thai and foreign visitors," said Chanyuth Sawetsuwan, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand's Bangkok Metropolitan Office.
The event has garnered support from various government bodies, including the Human Resource Development Fund, which sees the festival as an opportunity to develop skills in science, technology, and innovation through creative arts.
Visitors interested in attending can make reservations through the NSM website at https://ticket.nsm.or.th/eventmuseum.