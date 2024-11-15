Thai employees favour 4-day work week for better life balance: survey

The top reasons cited by Thai employees were improved work-life balance (73%), increased productivity (58%) and more time with family or lower commuting costs (42%).

The survey also revealed that 59% of Thai employees are willing to work two additional hours per day to achieve a four-day week, and 45% would give up hybrid work options and even social activities for that.

However, concerns remain: 36% are worried about stress, 27% about potential pay cuts and 18% about additional expenses from more time outside work.