Thai employees favour 4-day work week for better life balance: survey

Most Thais prefer a four-day work week, even if that means a heavier workload, a survey by recruitment consultant Robert Walters Thailand shows.
Of over 5,000 respondents from 11 Asian countries, 95% of Thais said they preferred a four-day work week, followed by 94% in Malaysia, 93% in Singapore, 89% in the Philippines and 88% each in Indonesia and Vietnam.
The top reasons cited by Thai employees were improved work-life balance (73%), increased productivity (58%) and more time with family or lower commuting costs (42%).
The survey also revealed that 59% of Thai employees are willing to work two additional hours per day to achieve a four-day week, and 45% would give up hybrid work options and even social activities for that.
However, concerns remain: 36% are worried about stress, 27% about potential pay cuts and 18% about additional expenses from more time outside work.
Meanwhile, 90% of Thai employers agree the four-day workweek could improve employee well-being, and many believe it would also help retain staff (77%) and boost productivity (46%). Nonetheless, only 26% of employers plan to implement a four-day workweek within two years, while 50% have no immediate plans.
Challenges noted by employers include potential impacts on customer service (67%), increased costs from project delays (50%) and difficulties in policy implementation (42%).
Punyanuch Sirisawadwattana, country manager of Robert Walters Thailand, said a four-day workweek had the potential to positively impact employee wellbeing and productivity.
“However, companies should beware of possible challenges and negative sentiment [in their operation],” she said.