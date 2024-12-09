Thai local mats featured in Dior Gold House

French luxury brand Dior unveiled its Dior Gold House concept store on Thursday in Bangkok’s Ploenchit district. The opening ceremony was attended by celebrities, including Kim Ji-soo, a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink.

The store’s design features a façade inspired by Dior’s iconic Avenue Montaigne flagship in Paris. Inside, visitors can experience The Dior Café, offering desserts crafted by three-Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco. The venue is also adorned with works by Thai artists, blending local heritage with luxury.

Among the highlights are pieces made from Chanthaboon mats, considered the finest handwoven mats in Thailand. The term “Chanthaboon” refers to Chanthaburi province in eastern Thailand, the traditional home of this craft.

Crafted from carex, a durable material, these mats have been transformed into striking designs, including a replica of a tuk-tuk, an iconic Thai vehicle, and chairs featured in The Dior Café.