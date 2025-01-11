Experience the charm of Thai heritage at Phusa Café

Enjoy coffee and traditional Thai fabrics at Phusa Café, crafted by a new generation of designers in Phetchaburi province. Phusa Café stands out with several traditional Thai-style houses located amid rice fields and palm groves in Tha Chang subdistrict, Ban Lat district.
The café not only serves as a centre for selling traditional Pha Lai Yang fabrics, but also showcases the revival of golden-patterned cloth, which is used in royal ceremonies for the Royal Family and elites. This heritage has become widely recognised and is featured in many TV dramas. The cafe area is designed in a Thai colonial style, offering a space where visitors can enjoy coffee while appreciating exquisite fabrics.
Phusa Café’s owner, Thanit Phumsawai, says the Phusa Pha Lai Yang brand, pieces of which are on show at the café, has been formed for 12 years. The beginning of the fabric brand was from Thanit’s family, who were of Thai Song Dam ethnicity. The name was derived from the unique costumes of this group, who wear all-black clothing.
He added that textiles have been part of his entire life. When he was in his senior year at Phetchaburi Rajabhat University, he did his thesis on fabrics by designing patterns inspired by the Wat Yai Suwannaram sacred hall in Phetchaburi in order to preserve traditional Thai art.
The process is quite intricate, starting with fabric preparation. For cotton fabric, it must be tightly pressed and polished with cowrie shells to achieve a glossy finish. For silk, it must be tightly woven.
The process involves collecting the latex from fig trees (specific to the Phetchaburi River bank), which is tapped in the early morning and left overnight to change from white to orange. The latex is then mixed into a special formula to create a sticky mixture, which is used to draw patterns on either cotton or silk fabric. After that, genuine handcrafted gold leaf is applied, resulting in fabrics that reflect light beautifully.
When the finished fabrics were introduced, they attracted attention from Khun Mae Salee, who ordered 20 pieces of fabric with unique patterns for the theatrical production “Buppesannivas”. This led to the Phusa Phalaiyang brand gaining widespread recognition and acclaim.
Later, a boutique was opened in Bangkok to sell these patterned fabrics, but during the Covid-19 outbreak, the business had to close. The owner then shifted focus to constructing a traditional Thai house, turning it into a fabric distribution centre and a new landmark in Phetchaburi province.
The collection boasts more than 50 patterns, with 90% inspired by temples in Phetchaburi and the remaining 10% from temples in Bangkok, such as Wat Nang Chi Chotikaram and Wat Suwannaram in Bang Khun Non district. The fabrics are available in various grades and prices, starting at 4,000 baht for pure cotton and 12,000 baht for silk.
In addition to being a fabric distribution centre, the venue houses a café in a Thai-Colonial style, catering to customers who visit to explore and purchase the patterned fabrics. The highlight of the café lies in its contemporary Thai essence, offering a variety of drinks made from carefully selected coffee beans. Signature drinks include Jaggery Palm Sugar Americano, paired with Thai desserts inspired by the patterns of the fabrics.