Experience the charm of Thai heritage at Phusa Café

Enjoy coffee and traditional Thai fabrics at Phusa Café, crafted by a new generation of designers in Phetchaburi province. Phusa Café stands out with several traditional Thai-style houses located amid rice fields and palm groves in Tha Chang subdistrict, Ban Lat district.



The café not only serves as a centre for selling traditional Pha Lai Yang fabrics, but also showcases the revival of golden-patterned cloth, which is used in royal ceremonies for the Royal Family and elites. This heritage has become widely recognised and is featured in many TV dramas. The cafe area is designed in a Thai colonial style, offering a space where visitors can enjoy coffee while appreciating exquisite fabrics.

Phusa Café’s owner, Thanit Phumsawai, says the Phusa Pha Lai Yang brand, pieces of which are on show at the café, has been formed for 12 years. The beginning of the fabric brand was from Thanit’s family, who were of Thai Song Dam ethnicity. The name was derived from the unique costumes of this group, who wear all-black clothing.



He added that textiles have been part of his entire life. When he was in his senior year at Phetchaburi Rajabhat University, he did his thesis on fabrics by designing patterns inspired by the Wat Yai Suwannaram sacred hall in Phetchaburi in order to preserve traditional Thai art.

The process is quite intricate, starting with fabric preparation. For cotton fabric, it must be tightly pressed and polished with cowrie shells to achieve a glossy finish. For silk, it must be tightly woven.