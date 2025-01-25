How to welcome the Year of the Snake, the Chinese way

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2025

A guide to Chinese New Year traditions in Thailand

 

For Thai-Chinese communities, the Chinese New Year is a time of profound significance, marked by elaborate preparations and heartfelt rituals to honour ancestral spirits and seek blessings from the gods. 

 

To ensure a prosperous and auspicious year, careful attention is paid to the selection of offerings, the timing of ceremonies, and the number of incense sticks used.

 

According to renowned Thai fortune-teller Master Katha Chinabunchorn, a key element of successful Chinese New Year celebrations lies in the preparation of appropriate offerings. 

 

These typically include a delectable array of savoury dishes, sweet treats, and fresh fruits, each carrying symbolic meaning.

 

Auspicious offerings for the Year of the Snake

          Fruits

  • Golden Oranges: Symbolising good luck and abundance, golden oranges are a quintessential offering during Chinese New Year. Their round shape represents fullness and perfection.
  • Bananas: Representing prosperity and abundance, bananas are often included in fruit platters.
  • Red apples: Red is an auspicious colour in Chinese culture, and red apples symbolise good health and longevity.
  • Pineapples: The word "pineapple" sounds similar to "prosperity" in some Chinese dialects, making it a popular symbol of good fortune.
  • Ruby red grapes: Representing wealth and abundance, ruby red grapes are believed to bring prosperity to the household.
     

          Dishes

  • Roasted chicken: Symbolising progress and honour, roasted chicken is considered a celebratory dish in many cultures.
  • Roasted duck: Representing all-round ability and success, roasted duck is a popular choice for festive occasions.
  • Pork: Symbolising fertility and abundance, pork is often included in festive meals.
  • Steamed fish and squid: Representing abundance and prosperity, seafood is a common offering during Chinese New Year.
  • Mee Sua (long life noodles): Long noodles symbolise longevity and a long and prosperous life.
  • Black seaweed: Representing wealth and abundance, black seaweed is often included in celebratory dishes.
  • Chestnut: With its shape resembling ancient Chinese coins, the chestnut symbolises wealth and prosperity.

 

          Desserts

  • Stuffed dough pyramids: These pyramid-shaped pastries symbolise a smooth and prosperous life.
  • Chinese New Year cakes: These sweet cakes are believed to bring good fortune and a smooth-sailing year.
  • Thai rice flour muffins: These muffins symbolise prosperity and abundance.
  • Chinese pears: Representing prosperity and wealth, Chinese pears are often gifted during Chinese New Year.
  • Steamed buns: These fluffy buns symbolise fortune and good luck.
  • Chinese sweetmeats: These traditional sweets symbolise happiness and joy throughout the year.
  • Thai egg cakes: These cakes symbolise prosperity and good fortune.
     

 

The art of incense burning

The number of incense sticks used during the ceremonies is highly significant.

  • Ancestral spirits: Three incense sticks are offered to honour one’s ancestors, typically between 10am and 11am.
  • Gods and deities: Three incense sticks are offered to the gods and deities, with ceremonies beginning around 6am to 7am.
  • Cai Shen Ye (God of Wealth): Three, five, or nine incense sticks are offered to the God of Wealth between 11.01pm and 2.59am.
  • Spirits of the house: Five or seven incense sticks are offered to the spirits residing in the house, beginning around 6am to 7am.
  • Wandering spirits: A single incense stick is offered to appease wandering spirits between 2pm and 4pm.

 

Chinese New Year Calendar 2025

  • Monday, January 27: Pay Day (preparation day)
  • Tuesday, January 28: Worship Day (ceremonies for ancestors and deities)
  • Wednesday, January 29: Travel Day/Chinese New Year's Day (the first day of the Lunar New Year)

 

By adhering to these traditional practices and embracing the spirit of the festivities, Thai-Chinese families hope to usher in a year of prosperity, good fortune, and harmony.
 

