How to welcome the Year of the Snake, the Chinese way

For Thai-Chinese communities, the Chinese New Year is a time of profound significance, marked by elaborate preparations and heartfelt rituals to honour ancestral spirits and seek blessings from the gods.

To ensure a prosperous and auspicious year, careful attention is paid to the selection of offerings, the timing of ceremonies, and the number of incense sticks used.

According to renowned Thai fortune-teller Master Katha Chinabunchorn, a key element of successful Chinese New Year celebrations lies in the preparation of appropriate offerings.

These typically include a delectable array of savoury dishes, sweet treats, and fresh fruits, each carrying symbolic meaning.

Auspicious offerings for the Year of the Snake

Fruits